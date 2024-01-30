Regal Rexnord Joins Hands with Agricultural Industry Partners to Explore Sustainable Development Together

SHANGHAI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 18, 2024, Regal Rexnord PES, in collaboration with industry partners Nanmu Equipment Technology and Shandong Foreway, successfully held an online webinar titled "Green, Efficient, Collaborative – The Innovative Path to Sustainable Development in Agriculture and Animal Husbandry" in Yunfu, Guangdong. During the webinar, Regal Rexnord PES officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Nanmu Equipment Technology. In the future, the two parties will join forces, sharing resources and complementary technologies to bring more innovation and value to the agriculture and animal husbandry industry.

Jane Yang, Vice President of Regal Rexnord PES, China Pacific region, expressed in her speech, "An increasing number of agriculture and animal husbandry enterprises are seeking more efficient and energy-saving motor and fan solutions—this is where the advantage lies for Regal Rexnord, a globally manufacturer of motors and fans with over half a century of history."

Zhenwei Wen, General Manager of Nanmu Equipment Technology Co., Ltd., also stated in his address that in recent years, as an enterprise under Wens Group, Nanmu Technology has focused on the high-quality development needs of agriculture and animal husbandry, starting from safety and efficiency. These two points are crucial in driving the entire industry towards genuine sustainable development.

During the livestream, Songlin Deng, General Manager of Shandong Foreway Technology Co., Ltd., elaborated on the diverse applications of the company's air filtration system in various scenarios within pig farms.

Throughout the event, representatives from various sectors of the industry engaged in discussions around key themes such as "environmental control" "safety" and "energy efficiency" Leveraging efficient and energy-saving solutions and integrating efforts throughout the industry, agriculture and animal husbandry are undergoing a true transformation towards greener, smarter, and more streamlined practices.

For more information, contact us: Marketing.CZ@regalrexnord.com.

SOURCE Regal Rexnord PES