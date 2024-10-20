Regal Rexnord Showcases Innovative Fan and Motor Solutions at Data Centre World Asia in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Centre World Asia, one of the premier events in the region for data centers, cloud computing, cybersecurity, big data, AI, and IoT, was held at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre. As a key event of Tech Week Singapore, the exhibition featured cutting-edge innovations and industry trends.

At this year's event, Regal Rexnord Power Efficiency Solutions (PES) division showcased its innovative products under the theme "Empower a Sustainable Future with Innovative Motor & Air Moving Solutions" .Featuring two brands, NICOTRAlGebhardt® for fans and genteq® for motors, Regal Rexnord presented a comprehensive portfolio for data centers. The solutions range from cleanroom applications to temperature control systems within data centers, offering one-stop fan and motor solutions tailored to diverse customer needs. Stay updates on the latest innovations and industry insights by following us on LinkedIn at "Regal Rexnord Pacific".

Rapid Growth in the APAC Data Centre Market

With the rapid development of emerging technologies like generative AI and cloud services, the need for data processing and storage is expanding at an unprecedented pace. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to become one of the fastest-growing data center markets globally.

As data center technologies advance, challenges such as improving ventilation and temperature control efficiency, minimizing noise, ensuring optimal performance in extreme conditions, and delivering compact yet high-performance designs must all be addressed. Regal Rexnord's PES division offers complete fan and motor solutions specifically designed to meet these challenges, ensuring stable and efficient operation in data centers.

Innovating Beyond the Needs of Modern Data Centers

At the show, Regal Rexnord PES exhibited several high-efficiency products, including NICOTRAlGebhardt® COPRA EC fans, DDMP fans, Columbus axial fans, and genteq® SyMAX-PRO permanent magnet motors. These innovative solutions attracted significant interest from attendees across Asia.

The standout product, the NICOTRAlGebhardt® COPRA EC fan, is engineered for modern data centers with dynamic, demanding environments. The space-saving COPRA system integrates a motor, impeller, and controller, offering exceptional compactness, efficiency, and power density. Compared to traditional plug fans, COPRA delivers higher airflow and greater efficiency, significantly reducing the system's footprint. This makes it a perfect solution for data centers, where cooling performance and energy efficiency are critical.

