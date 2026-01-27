RegASK Achieves ISO 27701 Privacy Certification, Strengthening Verifiable Trust in the AI Era

Agentic AI regulatory intelligence leader strengthens its enterprise privacy and governance framework.

NEW YORK and SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises increasingly rely on AI to navigate the complex global regulatory landscape, the need for verifiable proof of security, privacy, and responsible AI governance has become non-negotiable. Answering this call, RegASK, the Agentic AI platform for regulatory intelligence, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certification for Privacy Information Management.

The certification further expands RegASK's comprehensive assurance framework, which already includes ISO 27001 (Information Security Management), ISO 27018 (Cloud Privacy), ISO 42001 (AI Management Systems), SOC 2 Type II and GDPR compliance. Together, these independent certifications provide a comprehensive and transparent view of how RegASK governs data, AI, and operational risk.

"Trust is the foundation of innovation, especially when operating in highly regulated spaces," said Caroline Shleifer, Founder & CEO of RegASK. "Our customers are adopting AI to support regulatory and compliance decisions. That requires governance that is as advanced as the technology itself. Achieving ISO 27701 provides independent assurance that RegASK meets internationally recognized standards for privacy and data governance."

For enterprise procurement, security, and compliance teams, independently audited management systems are critical to reducing risk and streamlining vendor due diligence. RegASK's assurance portfolio enables organizations to deploy AI-driven regulatory intelligence with confidence across global markets.

"Security, privacy, and responsible AI governance are not separate silos, they are deeply interconnected and must be woven into the fabric of the organization," said Amenallah Reghimi, Chief Product & Technology Officer at RegASK. "Our certifications reflect how RegASK is built: integrated, governed, and resilient by design. This allows our customers to confidently rely on RegASK as their operational platform of choice for regulated environments globally."

RegASK's Verifiable Trust Framework:

Privacy Management - ISO 27701: Accountability and controls for the handling of personal data.

Accountability and controls for the handling of personal data. AI Governance - ISO 42001: Structured oversight of AI risks, ethics, and performance.

Structured oversight of AI risks, ethics, and performance. Information Security - ISO 27001: Protection of data, systems, and operations.

Protection of data, systems, and operations. Cloud Privacy (ISO 27018): Safeguards for personally identifiable information in cloud-based environments.

Safeguards for personally identifiable information in cloud-based environments. Operational Controls - SOC 2 Type II: Independent verification of security, availability, and confidentiality controls over time.

Independent verification of security, availability, and confidentiality controls over time. Data Protection Compliance (GDPR): Lawful processing and protection of privacy rights under EU regulations.

RegASK will continue expanding this governance framework as AI becomes increasingly embedded in regulatory and compliance workflows, giving enterprises the confidence to rely on RegASK for high-stakes compliance decisions, global regulatory readiness, and risk-sensitive operations.

About RegASK

RegASK is an Agentic AI platform enabling end-to-end regulatory intelligence and workflow orchestration. It automates regulatory intelligence with curated content, actionable insights, and workflow automation, while connecting a global community of over 1,700 subject matter experts for streamlined compliance execution. By combining Agentic AI efficiency with deep regulatory expertise, RegASK empowers organizations to proactively manage compliance and navigate complex regulatory landscapes with confidence. To learn more about RegASK visit regask.com.

