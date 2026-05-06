HONG KONG, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regent Hong Kong has been named one of China's Top 100 Hotels in the 2025 Travel + Leisure (T+L) China Travel Awards, a recognition that highlights the hotel's position among the region's leading luxury properties.

The accolade, determined through Travel + Leisure China's expert evaluation and data-driven insights, recognizes hotels that exemplify timeless elegance, elevated personal service, and thoughtfully crafted private havens, many with some of the destination's most sought-after views.

Regent Hong Kong Named One of China’s Top 100 Hotels In 2025 T+L China Travel Awards

"We are deeply honoured to be conferred this distinguished recognition by T+L China. It is a graceful affirmation of Regent Hong Kong's pursuit of modern luxury—expressed through serene, contemporary design, intuitive and personalized service, and experiences crafted with deliberate artistry," said Michel Chertouh, managing director, Regent Hong Kong. "As Hong Kong's cultural and travel landscape continues to flourish, this accolade underscores our role in cultivating meaningful connections: between guests and the city, across generations, and with Hong Kong's enduring heritage of craftsmanship."

"Through the thoughtful curation of immersive experiences and the unwavering dedication of our exceptional team, we strive to create stays that are both timeless and exquisitely attuned to the present," Chertouh added. "This recognition further strengthens our vision to craft moments that resonate deeply and leave a lasting impression on today's most discerning travelers."

Regarded as one of the region's most respected travel benchmarks, the T+L China Travel Awards employ a multidimensional selection methodology that combines expert assessment, public sentiment, and data-led market insights. The resulting list showcases hotels and destinations that demonstrate excellence in design, service, guest experience and innovation. Inclusion in China's Top 100 Hotels underscores Regent Hong Kong's achievement of these standards.

A Haven of Tranquil Luxury on Victoria Harbour

Overlooking Victoria Harbour from its prominent Kowloon waterfront setting, Regent Hong Kong embodies a modern interpretation of classic luxury. Visionary designer Chi Wing Lo has reimagined the hotel with serene, understated interiors that celebrate craftsmanship, proportion, and the interplay of light and space.

Guestrooms and suites are conceived as Personal Havens, where cinematic harbour vistas are balanced by intimate, quietly detailed interiors. Soft tones, tactile materials and custom furnishings create a sense of calm, while signature windowfront daybeds invite guests to pause and contemplate the shifting harbour and skyline. Oasis Bathrooms, with deep-soaking bathtubs and picture windows, offer a retreat-like experience at the heart of the city.

Regent Experience Agents are central to the hotel's service philosophy. Acting as discreet hosts and curators, they orchestrate personalized stays that unfold with a sense of ease—from arranging bespoke in-city discoveries and private celebrations to tailoring in-room rituals and moments of quiet reflection. The focus is on anticipating needs and preferences so that experiences feel considered, individual, and unhurried.

The hotel's Signature Suites, including the CEO Suite and Presidential Suite, feature private terraces, outdoor whirlpools, and expansive harbour views. Designed for milestone occasions, multigenerational travel or extended stays, these suites blend residential-style comfort with elevated privacy and exclusive access to the Regent Club.

Situated steps from the Avenue of Stars and within easy reach of the West Kowloon Cultural District and the emerging Kai Tak Sports Park, Regent Hong Kong occupies a central position within the city's cultural and leisure landscape. Within the hotel, guests discover an evolving art journey that brings together works by emerging local talents and reinterpreted pieces from the property's original collection, creating a quiet dialogue between past and present.

Regent Hong Kong's Dining Destination, comprising a curated selection of restaurants and lounges, pairs acclaimed culinary talent with harbourfront settings. Each venue is designed as an experience in itself, where atmosphere, service, and cuisine work in concert to create memorable occasions, from refined Cantonese dining to relaxed gatherings overlooking the water.

The T+L China recognition adds to a series of accolades for Regent Hong Kong. The hotel was named No. 1 Hotel in Hong Kong for the second consecutive year in the 2025 Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific, and was recognized as the No. 1 City Hotel in Asia and No. 1 City Hotel in Hong Kong in the 2025 Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards readers' survey. It was also ranked No. 14 among the Top 100 Hotels in the World and featured in Travel + Leisure's list of the 500 Best Hotels in the World.

Room reservations are available via our hotel's website https://hongkong.regenthotels.com/ or via the IHG One Rewards App and WeChat Mini-programme. For more information or to make reservations, please contact us at +852 2313 2333 or email [email protected].

A variety of high-resolution images: https://flic.kr/s/aHBqjAqESF

About Regent Hong Kong

Following its reimagining as a majestic haven of discreet luxury on Victoria Harbour, Regent Hong Kong — a Forbes Five‑Star rated hotel — has been named the #1 City Hotel in Asia, as well as the #1 City Hotel in Hong Kong for the second consecutive year, and #14 among the 100 Hotels Voted Best in the World in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2025 readers' survey. It was also named the #1 Hotel in Hong Kong for the second consecutive year at the Travel + Leisure Luxury Awards Asia Pacific 2025. Amidst breathtaking harbourviews and a serene aesthetic by Hong Kong-born design visionary Chi Wing Lo, discover refined hospitality, timeless allure and sophistication. Each of the 497 rooms and suites are crafted as Personal Havens of tranquillity with gracious, intuitive service by Regent Experience Agents, while suite guests also enjoy the exclusivity of Regent Club, a luxury residential retreat with service on your terms. The vibrant Dining Destination entices with a collection of six celebrated restaurants and bars with immersive culinary journeys and mesmerising views of Victoria Harbour and the city skyline. An iconic white marble staircase leads to the large pillarless ballroom, where glamorous galas and Regent weddings are curated for everlasting memories, while bespoke events in ten versatile function rooms showcase unrivalled harbourviews. With its unrivalled Kowloon harbourfront location, the supremely convenient urban retreat offers easy access to the city's top attractions, including M+, Hong Kong Palace Museum and Kai Tak Sports Park. Discover more at https://hongkong.regenthotels.com/

About Regent Hotels & Resorts

Guests have made grand entrances through the doors of Regent Hotels & Resorts for more than a century. Born in 1970 and now, part of IHG Hotels & Resorts' luxury and lifestyle portfolio, Regent's collection of modern hotels and resorts are home to stays both serene and sensational. The type of experiences that spark stories and charm even the most seasoned of travellers. An invitation to life's most scenic moments, Regent hotels are amongst the most well-known luxury hotels in the world, with 11 open hotels and 9 in the pipeline. The current portfolio includes Regent Phu Quoc, Regent Chongqing, Carlton Cannes, a Regent Hotel, Regent Shanghai Pudong and Regent Hong Kong . In 2024, Regent Shanghai on the Bund and Regent Bali Canggu opened and the brand marked its momentous return to the Americas with Regent Santa Monica Beach. The coming years will see Regent arrive in Jeddah, Kuala Lumpur, Kyoto, Sanya, Shenzhen, and Riyadh. For more information and to book, visit www.regenthotels.com.

SOURCE Regent Hong Kong