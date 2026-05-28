Regional families hit hardest as cost-of-living pressures collide with travel needs for specialist care

New research from Ronald McDonald House Australia highlights the compounding impact of distance and cost-of-living pressures on families supporting a child's medical care

SYDNEY, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Regional and rural families are bearing a disproportionate cost if their child needs specialist medical care, with new research from Ronald McDonald House Australia highlighting how distance and rising living costs can compound an already challenging time for families.

Barbara Ryan, CEO with Leo's family Barbara Ryan, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Australia

As cost-of-living pressures continue to be felt across Australia, the research exposes how families living outside of metropolitan areas are being hit the hardest, being forced to travel long distances for treatment, placing additional financial, emotional and logistical pressures on parents already facing an unimaginable situation.

Nearly two thirds of regional and rural parents (63%) say their family would experience significant or severe financial strain if their child required specialist treatment away from home, driven largely by the non‑medical costs associated with distance. Families in rural or regional areas are almost 5 times more likely than those in metropolitan Australia to travel 100 kilometres or more for specialist care, it's a pressure many families must face. While families travel because specialist care is essential, the experience can be uniquely demanding. Time away from work, separation from siblings and the need to maintain household responsibilities back home all add layers of complexity to a child's treatment journey.

The financial impact of being away from home is particularly significant in the current cost-of-living environment. The biggest pressures include travel, accommodation and lost income, with 48% saying they would need to dip into savings, 44% indicating they would need to cut essential household spending and 34% reporting they may need to take on debt. For many families, these pressures sit outside of the medical system itself but are critical to how they experience their child's care.

For Savannah's family, living more than 200 kilometres from the nearest specialist children's hospital is simply the reality of accessing the care their child requires.

"When your child is sick, you don't think twice about getting them the care they need, but being so far from home makes an already overwhelming situation even harder," said Savannah's mum, Marie.

"We were suddenly in Randwick facing a long treatment journey of 10 months of chemotherapy, surgeries and radiation, and our whole world had been turned upside down. I also had to leave my other three children at home in Orange with my parents, which was incredibly difficult. Being at Ronald McDonald House meant we didn't have to worry about where we would stay during that time. It became our home away from home, where we were surrounded by other families who truly understood what we were going through, and where the staff genuinely cared for us. That support allowed us to focus completely on Savannah's treatment."

The research also highlights the emotional toll of time away from home. Nearly three in four Australian parents (72%) say being away during their child's treatment would place high or severe emotional strain on their family.

The ripple effects can extend into education too, with over 1 in 3 Australian parents (36%) saying their child could miss school or fall behind during treatment.

Despite how widespread these pressures are, many families don't know what support is available at the point they need it most. Almost three quarters of Australian parents (74%) say they are unaware or only vaguely aware of accommodation and family support services, such as Ronald McDonald House, available during a child's hospital stay.

Barbara Ryan, CEO of Ronald McDonald House Australia, said the findings highlight the importance of wrap-around support working alongside hospital care. "Health services across Australia provide vital specialist treatment for children, often in major centres," Barbara said. "When families need to travel for that care, there are many practical considerations that sit alongside the clinical journey – that is exactly why Ronald McDonald House exists.

"For more than four decades, Ronald McDonald House has been a place of comfort, care, and connection for families facing the unimaginable. We work in close partnership with hospitals, healthcare teams and community partners to help ease those additional pressures by providing a place for families to stay close to their child, so they can focus on being there when it matters most. No family should have to choose between having a place to stay and being there for their child."

As part of a broader network of care, Ronald McDonald House across Australia provides accommodation near hospitals, Family Rooms within hospitals, education and learning support programs and volunteer-led services that help families stay connected throughout treatment.

Last year, Ronald McDonald House supported more than 89,000 families across Australia through 56 programs nationwide. It ensures families facing serious childhood illness or injury have practical, compassionate support close to their child's care because when children undergo treatment, families often need care and support too.

While Ronald McDonald House continues to grow, demand still outpaces availability in many regions – highlighting the need for continued expansion to ensure more families can stay at the heart of their child's care, for the best possible outcomes.

Introducing "Family Stays": a new mission campaign

To amplify this need, Ronald McDonald House is launching a new mission campaign: Family Stays. Rooted in the belief that when a child is ill or injured, family stays – and Ronald McDonald House stays with them. The campaign celebrates the strength and resilience of families, and the essential role the organisation plays in their journey.

Launching in Australia earlier this month, Family Stays also marks the rollout of Ronald McDonald House's refreshed brand identity, including a modernised look and feel that reflects the warmth, hope, and strength families find through its wrap-around care.

Together, Australians can help more families stay in their child's fight. To learn more or donate, visit https://ronaldmcdonaldhouse.org.au/.

ENDS

Notes to editors:

Research was conducted by Pureprofile among 1,015 Australian parents with children under 18, between 22 - 26 April 2026.

Savannah's story:

Savannah was five years old when she was diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms tumour, turning her family's world upside down as she immediately began treatment at Sydney's Randwick Children's Hospital. Over the following 10 months she underwent chemotherapy, multiple surgeries and radiation therapy, while her mother relocated to be close to the hospital and her three siblings remained at home in Orange with family. During this time, Ronald McDonald House Australia became a vital home away from home, providing accommodation, community support from other families, and care from staff who helped the family navigate the emotional and practical challenges of childhood cancer treatment.

About Ronald McDonald House Australia:

Ronald McDonald House is an independent, nonprofit organisation that cares for families when they have children who are ill or injured. Through our national network of 11 independently operated Chapters and 56 Programs across Australia, we surround families with the resources, services and support they need, removing barriers so they can be at the heart of their child's care and ensure the best possible health outcomes. For more information, visit ronaldmcdonaldhouse.org.au

Every year Ronald McDonald House helps over 89,000 families across Australia stay together including:

19 Ronald McDonald Houses providing accommodation close to hospital for over 13,549 families.

18 Family Rooms within hospitals, giving more than 55,023 families a place to rest and recharge just steps from their child's bedside.

Learning Programs in every state and territory, supporting more than 1,600 students on any given week to catch up on missed education.

6 Family Retreats offering over 373 families the chance to take time out, unwind and reconnect.

12 Hospitality Carts in hospitals, delivering boredom busters, toiletries, snacks and comfort to more than 18,500 families right at their child's bedside.

As an independent charity, Ronald McDonald House works in partnership with hospitals, communities and supporters across the country to deliver comfort, care and connection for families with children receiving hospital treatment.

SOURCE Ronald McDonald House Australia