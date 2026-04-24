A new era of smarter, more intuitive screens is about to arrive.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Introducing Samsung Vision AI – the next evolution in home entertainment and smart display technology. Designed to transform the way you watch, play, and connect, Samsung's upcoming 2026 AI-powered TVs and monitors are set to deliver a more personalised and immersive experience than ever before.

Now, you can be among the first to experience it.

Register Early and Unlock Exclusive Rewards worth up to RM1,238 with Samsung Vision AI

Register Early, Get Rewarded

From today to 10 May 2026, register your interest ahead of the official launch and unlock exclusive rewards. Here's what you can enjoy:

Free 27" Smart Monitor M5 worth RM1,238

with selected purchase of 2026 Samsung AI TVs during the TV Launch

with selected purchase of 2026 Samsung AI TVs during the TV Launch Free Sound Device worth up to RM1,999

with selected purchase of 2026 Samsung Monitors during the Monitor Launch: Free B-Series Soundbar worth RM1,999 or Free Music Studio 5 worth RM1,299

with selected purchase of 2026 Samsung Monitors during the Monitor Launch:

Simply register your interest during this period to receive a voucher, which entitles you to redeem exclusive gifts when you purchase selected promotional models from 11 May to 31 May 2026. Refer to the table of eligible models below.

Promotional Product Product Code Hand Raiser Voucher Gift1 Launch Period 85" Micro RGB R95H 4K TV MRA85R95HAKXXM 27' Smart Monitor M5 LS27FM501EEXXS 11 May 2026 – 31 May 2026 75" Micro RGB R95H 4K TV MRA75R95HAKXXM 85" Micro RGB R85H 4K TV MRA85R85HAKXXM 75" Micro RGB R85H 4K TV MRA75R85HAKXXM 83" OLED S90H 4K TV QA83S90HAEXXM 77" OLED S90H 4K TV QA77S90HAKXXM 83" OLED S85H 4K TV QA83S85HAEXXM 77" OLED S85H 4K TV QA77S85HAEXXM 100" Neo QLED QN80H 4K TV QA100QN80HKXXM 85" Neo QLED QN80H 4K TV QA85QN80HAKXXM 75" Neo QLED QN80H 4K TV QA75QN80HAKXXM 85" The Frame Pro LS03HW 4K TV QA85LS03HWKXXM 75" The Frame Pro LS03HW 4K TV QA75LS03HWKXXM 85" Mini LED M80H 4K TV UA85M80HAKXXM 75" Mini LED M80H 4K TV UA75M80HAKXXM 27" Odyssey G8 G80HF 5K Gaming Monitor LS27HG806EFXXS B-Series Soundbar HW-T420 32" Odyssey G8 G80HS 6K Gaming Monitor LS32HG806ESXXS Music Studio 5 HW- LS51H/XM 40" ViewFinity S8 S85TH 5K2K WUHD Monitor LS40H850TAEXXS

With Samsung Vision AI, your screen becomes more than just a display, it becomes an intelligent companion designed around you.

Be ready for the reveal. Be first to experience it.

To register, visit: www.samsung.com/my/tvs/handraiser

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About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

SAMSUNG MALAYSIA ELECTRONICS (SME) Sdn Bhd [Company No. 200301026766(629186-D)]

1 Gift will be given by while stocks last, on first come first serve basis, and in random colour, whichever available and while stock last.

SOURCE Samsung Electronics