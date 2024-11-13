Register Now for HOTEL & SHOP PLUS 2025 at Shanghai

A One-Stop Sourcing Platform for Hospitality Professionals

SHANGHAI, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hotel & Shop Plus is the unique trade platform catering to developers, investors, hoteliers, operators and designers in hospitality and commercial space market in China and across Asia. The next edition of Hotel & Shop Plus will be held from March 31-April 3, 2025, at Shanghai New International Expo Center.

Why Attend HSP 2025?

Unparalleled access to over 2,100 exhibitors showcasing the latest products and solutions.

A 210,000+ SQM exhibition area providing a comprehensive view of the industry.

Over 140,000 professional visitors expected, offering extensive networking opportunities.

More than 80 forums and 10+ special exhibitions and competitions for in-depth industry insights.

Products and Benefits from HSP 2025

The exhibition will feature a wide range of categories covering construction materials, engineering design, smart hotels, lighting, hospitality, commercial retail, smart office, landscaping, cleaning and operation and maintenance, etc. to showcase high-end, environmentally friendly and new materials and products. As well as creative design, advanced intelligent management system and equipment.

Hall E showcases construction materials such as architectural decoration, ceramic sanitary ware, whole-house customization, and outdoor furniture. They continuously provide comprehensive solutions for hotels and commercial spaces, and deeply match resources for hotel construction projects. A multitude of esteemed building materials exhibitors, including GIMIG, Yongyu, Kingdom, Zhuart, etc., have graced the exhibition with their presence, showcasing their premium products, for example, stone crystal flooring, bamboo products and modern high-tech materials. Hall E also showcases smart hotels, lighting, intelligent control, offices, and hotel franchising. TCL, Bittels, HTRIP, OPPLE have confirmed their participation in HSP, showcasing their high-quality products and integration capabilities. For example, AI interaction system, room control system, hotel & business phones, recessed spotlight, etc.

Hall W showcases top-tier hotel supply companies in the industry. High-quality linens and supplies not only provide guests with comfortable experience but also increase the likelihood of positive reviews and repeat visits. Many exhibitors of hotel supplies and textiles have also brought high-quality products, including Groupe GM, LE LABO, ADA, La Bottega, LANVIN, CANASIN SIDEFU, AMERICA STANDARD, GOLDENSAIL, etc., bringing a broader vision to the exhibition and more development opportunities for hoteliers.

Hall N1-N4 showcases Cleaning Technology & Equipment, Environment Sanitation Cleaning Technology & Equipment, Indoor Environment & Laundry Smart Cleaning & Bathroom Supplies, and Environmental sanitation and public space. It presents a feast of cleaning and intelligent technology innovation to terminal industry audiences such as property management companies, cleaning companies, public facilities management companies, shopping center owners, environmental sanitation management agencies, hotel groups, etc. from all over the country. Nilfisk, BAIYUN, Trust, Bennett, Cleanwill, Haotian have confirmed their participation in HSP, showcasing their new products and technologies.

Hall N5 is an intelligent shading area showcasing shading systems, production equipment and accessories, smart doors and windows, smart drying, and other innovative building materials. Industry leading companies such as Dooya, Wistar, Yuma, Xidamen, Wintom, Mingyang, and Sunlever have participated in HSP.

In addition, there will be distinctive exhibition areas integrated to enhance efficiency: Hotel Brand Investment and Franchise Exhibition Area, E-sports Hotel Special Area, Non- Standard Accommodation Procurement Platform, Environmental Sanitation Technology and Equipment, Smart Cleaning Area, etc.,

Engaging Activities and Networking Opportunities

Relying on the powerful online and offline resources of the Hotel & Shop Plus, Insight and Practice Series Conference has created 80+ activities, including Design Week Shanghai, Hotel Culture Week, Charm of Light, Shop Plus, Shanghai International Future Office Fair, etc. These activities provide a platform for industry experts to share insights, experiences, and the latest design trends. The 2025 edition will expand on the "Office & Public Space" theme, offering an international and aesthetic perspective to foster innovation and connectivity across multiple business formats.

Stay Updated with HSP

Hotel & Shop Plus will open a new chapter, with innovation-driven and efficient docking as the core, bringing unprecedented business opportunities and industry insights to global exhibitors and audiences. The hotel investment market in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is exhibiting a trend towards diversification and high-quality development, offering investors a broad space for development and unlimited business opportunities. As one of the series of exhibitions organized by Sinoexpo, Hotel & Shop Plus Shenzhen will be held from December 12-14, 2024, at Shenzhen International Convention and Exhibition Center.

