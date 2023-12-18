Register now for the Citi Cup fintech competition

SUZHOU, China, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Citigroup Services and Technology (China) (CSTC) has announced that the 19th Citi Financial Innovation Application Competition (also known as the Citi Cup) is open for online registration.

CSTC leads Citigroup's financial technology and financial operations services industry in China.

This year's Citi Cup competition will be hosted by Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University in Suzhou, China, and it is the first time that an international joint venture university in China is hosting it.

This prestigious competition invites university students worldwide to present practical solutions for tackling challenges in artificial intelligence (AI) and financial technology (fintech).

Students will work in teams to compete in one of three categories: AI – Risk Control, AI – Hallucination, and any financial IT-related topics.

The AI – Risk Control category tests competitors' skills in improving the accuracy and efficiency of risk management using AI in finance. The AI – Hallucination category asks competitors to reduce invalid or misleading data from generative AI models.

The Citi Cup judging committee will select the top 20 submissions based on four criteria: innovation, business plan, IT development, and final contest performance.

The top 20 teams will come to XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang) in China in mid-2024 to present their solutions and compete for awards and monetary prizes.

The Grand Prize-winning team will receive the equivalent of 10,000 USD in RMB and have opportunities for fast-track internships or job opportunities from Citi. The two First Prize-winning teams will receive the equivalent of 3,000 USD per team, and the seven Second Prize-winning teams will receive the equivalent of 1,500 USD.

In addition, the Best Investment Potential Award winners will receive a 500,000 RMB interest-free loan or 800,000 RMB in equity and entrepreneurial guidance services from Shanghai Technology Entrepreneurship Foundation for Graduates.

Online registration closes on 2 January 2024. Click the link below to apply – for English, click "English" in the top right-hand corner.

Key dates

Now – 2 January 2024

Online registration via XJTLU Learning Mall

2 January 2024 – 29 February 2024

Mid-term project report online submission

29 February 2024 – 25 March 2024

Final project report online submission

26 March 2024 – 30 April 2024

First-round competition (online)

10 May 2024

Result announcement for the first-round competition (online)

January 2024 – before finals (TBD)

Seminar series (online)

May or June 2024 (TBD)

Finals and award ceremony (onsite)

