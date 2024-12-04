Registrations now open for the 10th Goodman Magic Mile Charity Run raising funds to support Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong

The 10 th edition of the Goodman Magic Mile Charity Run returns to the Goodman Interlink facility in Tsing Yi on Sunday, 9 March 2025

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, 9 March 2025, the Goodman Magic Mile Charity Run will celebrate its 10th anniversary where it all began, at the iconic ramp in Goodman Interlink, Tsing Yi.

This milestone event, in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong, will bring the community together once again to support Habitat's 'Project Home Works' program. This initiative aims to improve the living conditions of the elderly and low-income families living in substandard housing in Hong Kong.

Goodman Magic Mile 2025

Participants can choose from two races:

Magic Mile Classic: A one-mile run or walk up Goodman Interlink's ramp, open to families and corporate teams

Magic Mile Challenge: A four-mile race where individual participants run two complete laps of the entire ramp.

This year, the Goodman Magic Mile Charity run introduces a new family-friendly component - the Little Fashion Icons Contest. Children under the age of 12 are welcome to dress up creatively and comfortably for their run, for the chance to win amazing prizes. Adding to the vibrant atmosphere, Goodman's customers Vitasoy and HFT will support as beverage sponsors, while NOC Coffee Co. will keep the adults energised with barista-made coffee. Interlink café partner Maxim's will host a pop-up booth providing complimentary food and beverages. Additionally, there will be a fundraising sausage sizzle inspired by the Australian BBQ tradition.

While the atmosphere will fun, the event raises money for an important cause. "In Hong Kong, many vulnerable families, including the elderly and people with disabilities, continue to live in unsafe and inadequate housing," said Jo Hayes, Chief Executive Officer, Habitat for Humanity Hong Kong. "Through our partnership with Goodman and the Magic Mile Charity Run, we are able to bring tangible improvements to their lives by funding essential home repairs and renovations. Every step taken and every donation made helps build a more hopeful, resilient future for those in need. We are excited to once again join forces with Goodman and the community for this impactful event".

Deputy CEO of Goodman Group Greater China, Andrew McGregor, said: "We are determined to make the 10th Goodman Magic Mile Charity Run our best one yet. This event brings our community of partners and sponsors together in Hong Kong to raise funds for a worthy cause. We are proud to partner once again with Habitat to help meet the essential needs of vulnerable local families. We look forward to welcoming customers, corporate sponsors and their families, as well as our Goodman team to this milestone event, so please register now and come join the fun."

The event is returning to Goodman Interlink – one of the company's landmark logistics facilities. The property is currently undergoing a facade upgrade, completing in early 2025, to be more sustainable and resilient to local weather conditions.

Event details:

Date: Sunday, 9 March 2025 Time: 8:30am – 12:00pm Location: Goodman Interlink, 39 Tsing Yi Road, Tsing Yi, New Territories,

Hong Kong SAR, China Free shuttle bus service: Complimentary shuttle bus services will operate every fifteen

minutes between Tsing Yi MTR station, Kwai Fong MTR station

and Goodman Interlink. 1. Tsing Yi MTR Station Exit C <> Goodman Interlink From 7:45am to 11:45am 2. Kwai Fong MTR Station Exit C <> Goodman Interlink From 7:55am to 11:55am Event site: https://hk.goodman.com/goodman-magic-mile Registration site: Magic Mile 2025 Sponsorship Registration Charity Partner: https://habitat.org.hk/ Registration deadline: Wed, 22 January, 2025

