RegTech Solutions and Accertify Partner to Strengthen Account Protection for Australia's Financial Services Sector

SYDNEY, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RegTech Solutions Pty Ltd and Accertify today announced a referral partnership to bring advanced account protection capabilities to Australia's superannuation funds, wealth managers and investment platforms.

The collaboration will help financial services organizations address rising risks of account takeover and fraud while protecting the customer experience in an increasingly digital market. Australia's superannuation sector, now valued at more than AU$4 trillion and among the largest pension systems globally, faces growing pressure to secure customer accounts without creating barriers for legitimate users.

Through this partnership, RegTech will leverage its senior networks in the financial services sector to introduce Accertify's account protection offering, which combines behavioral and device analytics, AI- and machine learning–driven insights together with global consortia data. The solution helps institutions extend beyond rigid multi-factor authentication (MFA) by providing layered fraud prevention that detects and mitigates suspicious activity while ensuring trusted customers enjoy a frictionless digital experience.

"Superannuation and wealth platforms need to find the balance between security and customer experience," said Hugh Treweeke, Managing Director at RegTech Solutions. "By working with Accertify, we can give institutions access to technology that strengthens protection of member accounts while reducing unnecessary friction. This is a meaningful step forward in addressing fraud risks in Australia's financial sector."

"This partnership extends Accertify's ability to help Australian financial services organizations protect their customers and their brands from fast-evolving threats," said Luke Dynan, VP & GM APAC, Accertify. "By combining RegTech's deep connections in the industry with Accertify's technology and global scale, we can deliver stronger account protection and a smoother digital experience to institutions across Australia."

Accertify brings extensive global expertise to the partnership, with its platform processing over US$1.2 trillion in gross merchandise value each year across 14 billion events (approximately AU$1.7 trillion). Its fraud prevention platform is already trusted by leading financial institutions worldwide to support a frictionless customer experience for good customers, secure digital interactions, prevent account takeovers, and protect brand reputation.

About RegTech Solutions Pty Ltd

RegTech Solutions Pty Ltd is a business platform that connects financial services providers with proven SaaS solutions addressing compliance, risk management, and regulatory obligations. Through its curated ecosystem, RegTech Solutions helps organizations advance trust, control, and confidence in their operations.

About Accertify

Accertify, Inc., is one of the leading providers of fraud prevention, chargeback management, and account protection solutions to customers across diverse industries worldwide. Accertify's suite of products and services helps e-commerce companies grow their business by driving down the total cost of fraud, simplifying business processes, and increasing revenue. To learn more, visit www.accertify.com.

