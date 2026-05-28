REJUVANT OUTPERFORMS ALL TESTED SUPPLEMENTS, INCLUDING STANDARD AKG AND NAD+ IN LANDMARK AGING CELL STUDY

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponce De Leon Health (PDLH), a commercial stage longevity company focused on the extension of healthspan and the reduction of biologic age in humans and animals, today highlighted the publication of a landmark peer-reviewed study in the scientific journal Aging Cell. Importantly, the study was independently conducted using a large real world cohort and was not sponsored, directed, or controlled by Ponce De Leon Health.

The authors tested the association between 84 commonly used supplements, drugs and commercial compounds taken in an attempt to affect the aging process, using the same DNA methylation clock to uniformly determine the biologic age of over 4,000 initial subjects. Those results were then compared and ranked against one another. In their cross sectional analysis, only Rejuvant, a commercially available, delayed release CaAKG plus vitamins supplement, which was associated with an average 1.8 year lower age residual and was the primary study endpoint, achieved statistical significance.

In contrast, participants taking regular CaAKG/AKG showed a benefit that was eight times less effective, and was statistically insignificant. All forms of NAD+ supplements, such as NMN and NR were nine times less effective. Additionally, all of the non-Rejuvant cohorts were statistically insignificant for this endpoint, and Rejuvant remained significant in models adjusted for age, sex, smoking, health status and additional covariates.

Dr. Brian Kennedy, the Director for the Center of Healthy Longevity at the National University of Singapore, and senior author of the paper, stated "This is a unique study that compares the effects of 84 different common supplements in a larger population of generally healthy individuals actively measuring their biologic age. While a few supplements were significant for reducing biologic age, the biggest effects by far were associated with Rejuvant, whereby users were 5.74 years younger than their chronologic age. After correction for possible confounders, only Rejuvant produced a statistically significant effect. These findings reinforce my belief, supported by personally using the product for several years, that Rejuvant is effectively and meaningfully reducing biologic age".

Dr. Nir Barzilai, President of the Academy of Geroscience and Professor of Medicine at the Albert Einstein School of Medicine, said "While many nutraceuticals have generated more enthusiasm than meaningful geroscience-based evidence, Rejuvant has at least a plausible mechanism of action and supportive preclinical data. In addition, post-marketing experience suggests a more reassuring profile for use, safety, and user satisfaction than the sweeping claims made for many other supplements. In today's longevity marketplace, that may not be a gold standard—but it is about as close as one gets to an adult in the room."

SOURCE Ponce De Leon Health