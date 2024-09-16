Re.juve Celebrates 10 Years with Bottle Redesign Promoting Health Transparency and Freshness

SINGAPORE, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Re.juve Cold Pressed Juice, a pioneer in Singapore's cold pressed juice industry, proudly marks its 10th anniversary with the unveiling of a fresh and innovative bottle redesign. Reflecting the brand's core values of health, transparency, and simplicity, the new look enhances both the aesthetic and functional qualities of Re.juve's juices, making it easier for health-conscious consumers to appreciate the purity and natural goodness inside each bottle.

Since its founding in 2014, Re.juve has expanded to over 100 stores across Singapore and the region, continually perfecting its craft. Each bottle contains 100% fresh ingredients, free from added sugars, water, concentrates, or preservatives—just pure, raw nutrition.

The redesigned bottles, featuring minimalist labels, put the vibrant colours of the juices front and centre, reflecting the natural beauty of the fruits and vegetables within. By retiring the familiar fuchsia logo, Re.juve allows the bold, natural hues of each juice to speak for themselves, making it easier for customers to identify their preferred flavours and health benefits at a glance.

"Our new packaging is a celebration of simplicity," said Nicholas Johannes, Director of Re.juve Cold Pressed Juice Singapore. "The redesign puts our customers first by emphasising the raw beauty and health benefits of our ingredients. The clean, straightforward design is a reflection of the honest, transparent products we've been crafting for the past decade."

Each bottle label features subtle watercolour accents that reflect the juice's ingredients. The soothing green tones of the Asian Green juice evoke the healing qualities of cucumber and spinach, while the vibrant orange of u.Glow symbolises the energetic burst of citrus. These visual cues help consumers connect with the natural world, making the selection process quicker and more intuitive.

"The vibrant colours of Re.juve's juices aren't just beautiful to look at," Johannes continued. "They serve an educational purpose, visually representing the nutrient density and health benefits of each bottle. This redesign helps our customers make informed choices about what they drink."

Re.juve invites customers to experience the new bottle design firsthand at any Re.juve store, or visit the pop-up store at Takashimaya B2 Food Hall from 18 to 30 September 2024, where they can explore the full range of flavours and health benefits. For more information on Re.juve's products and commitment to wellness, visit www.rejuve.sg.

About Re.juve

Re.juve is Singapore's leading brand for 100% true cold pressed juices, made from the finest fresh fruits and vegetables with no added water, sugars, or preservatives. Since 2014, we've grown to over 100 stores, focusing on quality, freshness, and transparency. Our juices are processed using High Pressure Processing (HPP) for maximum safety and nutrition.

