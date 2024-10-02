Re.juve Launches Crush Watermelon - A Refreshing Cold Pressed Juice for Optimal Hydration

SINGAPORE, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Re.juve, Singapore's leader in cold pressed juices, proudly introduces Crush Watermelon, an energising new blend designed to boost hydration while supporting heart health and immunity. Made with a refreshing combination of watermelon, pineapple, and lemon, this cold pressed juice is rich in essential nutrients, making it the ideal choice for health-conscious consumers seeking both taste and function.

Watermelon, a superfruit with high water content, is packed with natural electrolytes, including more than 5 times more potassium than leading popular sports drink, making it perfect for rehydration. Watermelon also contains L-citrulline, which supports muscle recovery, and lycopene, a powerful antioxidant that helps protect the body from oxidative stress. Combined with the immunity-boosting properties of pineapple and lemon, Crush Watermelon is the ultimate drink to replenish and restore.

"Crush Watermelon is our answer to what hydration should feel like—refreshing, revitalising, and packed with real, functional benefits," said Nicholas Johannes, Director of Re.juve Cold Pressed Juice Singapore. "We didn't just want to create a delicious juice; we wanted to craft something that truly supports your health. Crush Watermelon delivers everything from natural electrolytes to antioxidants, making it the perfect companion for active lifestyles, hydration on-the-go, and moments when you need a cool, invigorating lift."

This juice is also a great choice for children, offering a fun and hydrating option with the natural sweetness of watermelon. Along with its refreshing taste, Crush Watermelon is rich in Vitamin C and B5, supporting heart health, immunity, and digestion, thanks to its 5.1 grams of fibre.

Crush Watermelon is part of Re.juve's Low Sugar Bundle, along with Copacabana, another popular hydrating cold pressed juice featuring coconut water, pineapple, and a dash of sea salt. Together, these juices offer a balanced, naturally low-sugar option for those seeking hydration and vitality.

Both drinks are available online at www.rejuve.sg. With their light, refreshing taste and functional benefits, Crush Watermelon and Copacabana are excellent choices for keeping hydrated, especially after workouts or during hot days.

About Re.juve

Re.juve is Singapore's leading brand for 100% true cold pressed juices, made from the finest fresh fruits and vegetables with no added water, sugars, or preservatives. Since 2014, we've grown to over 100 stores, focusing on quality, freshness, and transparency. Our juices are processed using High Pressure Processing (HPP) for maximum safety and nutrition.

For more information, visit www.rejuve.sg.

Media Contact

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Re.juve Cold Pressed Juice Singapore