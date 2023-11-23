Re.juve Unveils Singapore's First True Cold Pressed Guava Juices

SINGAPORE, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Re.juve Cold Pressed Juice Singapore is proud to announce the launch of its latest beverages, Beat Guava and Green Guava, both guava juices. Staying true to Re.juve's commitment to delivering delicious, healthy, and honest drinks (#GOODforYou), the company is now exploring the world of guava, a fruit highly anticipated by the Singapore market.

Green Guava and Beat Guava

Nicholas Johannes, Director of Re.juve, remarked, "With Beat Guava and Green Guava, we're not just launching new products, we're introducing a whole new experience. Moving away from the thicker, heat-blended texture of traditional guava smoothies, our juices celebrate the light, refreshing essence of cold-pressed guavas. Harvested from our very own crystal guava farm in Indonesia, these juices have a clarity of flavour and nutrients that smoothies simply can't match."



Re.juve's guava juices are made exclusively from 100% organic vegetables and fresh fruits, without the use of concentrates. They are also free from added sugar, water, and preservatives. Beat Guava is a mix of crystal guava, organic beetroot, and fresh pineapple, while Green Guava combines crystal guava, organic spinach, and fresh pineapple.



Laboratory assessments reveal the benefits in every 250 ml serving of Beat Guava and Green Guava:

100% of daily Vitamin C needs, supporting immunity, iron absorption, and dengue recovery.

Approximately 28% of daily fibre requirements, along with essential nutrients like manganese, and vitamins B6, B9, and K, crucial for wound healing, DNA repair, and cell growth.

Introducing Our Crystal Guavas

Cultivated in our farm in Indonesia, crystal guavas boast three times the Vitamin C content of oranges and apples. Additionally, they pack 50 times more calcium and 30 times more iron than apples. The crystal guava itself has a crunchy texture, and its seeds are edible, offering a distinct contrast from pink guava, which is typically blended into a smoothie. This unique crunchiness is the key reason behind our ability to cold pressed it, preserving its nutritional integrity.

Beat Guava and Green Guava are available at all Re.juve outlets and for online orders at www.rejuve.sg.

The Remarkable Journey of Re.juve

Founded in 2014 in Jakarta, Re.juve has not only expanded its presence across Indonesia but also set benchmarks in juice production technology. Our journey from a single store to over 80 locations is a testament to our commitment to quality and innovation. Notably, in 2018, we established Southeast Asia's first true cold-pressed production facility, a milestone directly contributing to the development of our new products, Beat Guava and Green Guava.

Our use of advanced high-pressure processing (HPP) technology echoes in these latest offerings, ensuring extended freshness without compromising nutritional value. Re.juve's achievements, including the HACCP certification in 2020, underscore our dedication to safety and quality – principles that are at the heart of our newest guava juice creations. The successful entry into Singapore and the rapid establishment of four outlets here is a continuation of our passion for bringing innovative, healthful choices to a wider audience.

Visit us at:

i12 Katong

112 East Coast Road, #B1-33

Singapore 428802

Great World

1 Kim Seng Promenade, #01-K112

Singapore 237994



CapitaSpring

88 Market St, #01-K1

Singapore 048948

JEM

50 Jurong Gateway Rd, #B1-K18,

Singapore 609690

SOURCE Re.juve Singapore