Re.juve's New Cold-Pressed Almond Milk Packs Unrivalled 18% Almond Content

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on its reputation as a leading cold-pressed juice brand, Re.juve is introducing a unique range of Almond Milk to its lineup. The new dairy alternatives include Almond Milk, Chocolate Almond High, and Cafe Almond Latte, all of which are created without artificial preservatives or additives, making them healthier and more sustainable choices for consumers seeking plant-based options.

Re.juve Cold Pressed Almond Line

Nicholas Johannes, Director of Great Giant Foods Southeast Asia, stated, "Re.juve is setting the bar high in the market with our Almond Milk. We boast nine times the almond content, one of the highest in the market, all achieved with a minimalistic approach of just six ingredients. This commitment to simplicity reflects our unwavering dedication to our customers' health and well-being."

Re.juve's Almond Milk stands apart in its category with a remarkable 18% almond content, which is up to nine times more than popular brands that offer only 2% to 3.5% almond content. This commitment to high almond content ensures a richness and flavour unparalleled in the market.

Additionally, Re.juve's Almond Milk presents a clean and transparent ingredient profile, excluding added vegetable oil and maltodextrin. Its ingredient list comprises only six meticulously selected components, reflecting their commitment to a natural formulation.

The unique characteristics of Re.juve's Almond Milk include:

Contributing to 25% of daily fibre requirements per bottle. Each bottle contains 6.8g of fibre, aiding digestion and overall well-being.

Being packed with essential nutrients like vitamin E, magnesium, and potassium in every serving.

Offering a creamy and delightful option for those seeking dairy-free beverages.

Experience the Almond Milk at any of the four Re.juve stores—Great World City, i12 Katong, JEM and CapitaSpring—across Singapore and online at www.rejuve.sg. For a limited time, customers can enjoy a special introductory offer to celebrate the launch.

