Release of 2023 Forbes China 30 Under 30 List, Kai Zhou, Chairman of Waton Securities International, Makes the List

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 28, 2023, the Forbes China 30 Under 30 list for 2023 was announced, featuring 95 young individuals who have been recognized for their achievements. The list includes sports stars, entrepreneurs, scientists, and investors, among others. Kai Zhou, the Chairman of Waton Securities International (which is a fully-owned subsidiary of Waton Financial), is among the individuals included.

Release of 2023 Forbes China 30 Under 30 List

The criteria for inclusion on the list is being born on or after January 1, 1993 (with age calculations also based on January 1). Typically, the individuals are outstanding entrepreneurs, innovative leaders in key positions within companies, leaders of larger teams, responsible for key projects, pioneers in technological inventions, and representatives of various forms of youth leadership beyond the aforementioned conditions.

As one of the listed individuals, Kai Zhou, at the young age of 28, has made it onto the "Arts, Science & Investment" segment of the list. This recognition not only acknowledges his innovative contributions in the field of financial investment but also affirms the development of Waton Securities International as a whole.

Since its inception, Waton Securities International has been dedicated to advancing the progress and evolution of the global financial system by harnessing the power of financial technology. In 2023, through its groundbreaking "Brokerage x SaaS" service, it delivered tailor-made FinTech solutions to licensed financial institutions worldwide, paving the way for an interconnected financial ecosystem. Notably, Waton Securities International emerged as the exclusive and certified provider of Broker Cloud services for Amazon Web Services (AWS), solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the industry.

In addition to continuous innovation and enhancement of business development and technological capabilities, Waton Securities advocates and practices corporate social responsibility. It utilizes its technological capabilities to address global inequalities and envisions creating an equal world. In 2023, through multidimensional cooperation with the Canyou Group, Waton Securities provided remote technical development and operational positions for disabled individuals, alleviating their employment difficulties and allowing more disabled individuals to see the infinite possibilities brought about by technological advancement.

Waton Securities has expressed its commitment to remain at the forefront of emerging trends in FinTech throughout 2024. The company aims to prioritize the seamless integration of AI technology into its wide array of products and services, heralding a pivotal year for the growth and implementation of AI as a Service (AaaS).

SOURCE Waton