Reliable Power Connects to Cloud, Helps Minxian's Local Products Go Viral

DINGXI, China, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 24, at Gansu Juhetai E-commerce Co., Ltd., a leading local e-commerce enterprise in Minxian County, Dingxi City, Gansu Province, workers were busily sorting and packing medicinal herbs in good order, and live-streaming sales were in full swing. Staff from State Grid Dingxi Power Supply Company carried out on-site special inspections on electricity safety. With considerate doorstep services, they ensured the enterprise's safe production and efficient operation.

The company mainly sells authentic Chinese medicinal herbs such as angelica, astragalus and codonopsis via e-commerce. Covering more than 10,600 square meters, it delivers 4 million parcels every year with an annual sales volume of 195 million yuan. Given the high power load for production and warehousing, it is a key enterprise prioritized for power supply guarantee in the county. During the inspection, power workers worked as "electricity doctors", conducting a thorough check on distribution rooms, production equipment and warehousing circuits. They rectified electrical hidden dangers on the spot, delivered guidance on power operation and maintenance, promoted practical functions of the State Grid Online APP, and set up a regular service mechanism to deliver worry-free power supply for the enterprise.

"Stable power is essential for every link from sorting and drying to cold chain warehousing. The proactive services from the power supply company give us solid confidence for further development," remarked the person in charge of the enterprise.

Building on this service initiative, State Grid Dingxi Power Supply Company has fully guaranteed power use for the entire industrial chain of local characteristic industries. To date, the county has 156,000 mu of land planted with characteristic cash crops, 150 e-commerce service stations and over 300 live-streaming accounts. The company has continuously upgraded rural power grids. Over the past two years, it has renovated 29 industrial power lines and added 106 distribution transformer areas. Regular power inspections have been conducted, with more than 130 hidden dangers eliminated, completely solving power consumption problems for local industries.

At present, the online sales of agricultural products in Minxian have risen by 42% year on year, and each rural household sees an annual income increase of over 8,000 yuan. With a reliable power grid and premium services, State Grid Dingxi Power Supply Company has opened up a "power corridor" for local specialty products to be sold outside the county, injecting strong impetus into rural revitalization.

SOURCE State Grid Dingxi Power Supply Company