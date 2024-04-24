RELIFE BY A. MENARINI CHAMPIONS PERSONAL CHOICE IN AESTHETIC TREATMENTS, ENCOURAGING SELF-CARE AND SELF-LOVE

- The choice is the individual's hand to treat oneself with love and care, where judgments and negative opinions have no place in personal beauty journeys.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RELIFE, the dermatology and aesthetic medicine division of A. Menarini, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Menarini Group − an Italian pharmaceutical company with more than 135 years of history is embarking on a campaign to advocate self-confidence and self-choice and challenge societal norms around beauty standards. At the same time, RELIFE by A. Menarini is also partnering with aesthetic physicians like Dr Hew Yin Keat, the founder of M.A.C Clinic and one of the founding member of the Malaysian Society of Aesthetic Medicine, together with Dr Rachel Chew, founder of Rachel Chew Clinic, to normalise the conversation on aesthetic procedures by certified aesthetic physicians or healthcare professionals.

(from left) Josie Ong, Commercial Director of A. Menarini Singapore Pte Ltd (Malaysia branch) launches the “Fragments of Beauty' campaign by RELIFE by A. Menarini by partnering with aesthetic physicians like Dr Hew Yin Keat, the founder of M.A.C Clinic and one of the founding member of the Malaysian Society of Aesthetic Medicine, together with Dr Rachel Chew, founder of Rachel Chew Clinic, to normalise the conversation on aesthetic procedures.

Josie Ong, Commercial Director of A. Menarini Singapore Pte Ltd (Malaysia branch) shared, "After conducting social listening across 12 countries, RELIFE by A. Menarini found that every day, millions of women are victims of age-shaming and cyberbullying on social media because of how they look. When a woman decides to undergo an aesthetic treatment, she is often targeted for not being natural, while if she decides not to, she is criticised for her wrinkles. Hence, the "Fragments of Beauty" initiative was developed where Swiss artist Simon Berger built a glass wall revealing hurtful, age-shaming comments, including those towards an older model and smashed these painful words of hatred to create a beautiful, proud portrait."

"At RELIFE by A. Menarini, we focus on helping people achieve complete well-being with a revolutionary approach to aesthetics and anti-ageing. The "Fragments of Beauty" art piece is a medium to convey self-esteem, respect, and inclusion to all. Although International Women's Day may have just passed, the importance of advocating for women's freedom to choose how they want to look and embrace the ageing process extends beyond a single day of recognition. It serves as a continuous call to action for a world where women are empowered to make choices about their appearance without judgment or societal pressure. The celebration of women's autonomy over their bodies and the right to age gracefully underscores the ongoing struggle against beauty standards that often perpetuate unrealistic ideals. We want to continue to drive support and encourage women to embrace their individuality where they can flourish with the freedom to define their own beauty standards and age on their terms," Ong added.

Psychological Impact and Confidence Boost Aesthetic

Aesthetic treatments are often seen as being solely focused on vanity. However, they play a vital role in nurturing holistic health and self-confidence. According to the 2022 Global Survey on Aesthetic/Cosmetic Procedures by the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS)[1], there has been a 41.3% rise in aesthetic procedures over the past four years, with non-surgical procedures seeing a substantial 57.8% increase over the same period. Non-surgical aesthetic procedures are treatments where individuals seek rejuvenation or enhancement through fillers or microdermabrasion.

"Stress is a common factor in an accelerated world and life that we lead. Based on scientific evidence, stress has detrimental effects on our physical and mental health, and it can accelerate the ageing process. The first step that everyone can do to manage stress-induced ageing is to use stress-reducing techniques such as mindfulness meditation, regular exercise and good-quality sleep.[2] Let's not be judgemental and normalise that it is okay if someone chooses to take the next step by opting for a refreshed appearance that reflects their inner vitality, fostering mental well-being and self-assurance. Aesthetic procedures, especially those involving non-invasive facial rejuvenation like fillers, can significantly impact confidence and self-esteem, leading to positive changes in various aspects of life. These treatments improve self-confidence and positively affect personal and professional connections. They can also help individuals feel more comfortable in their skin, prioritising overall well-being over conforming to the beauty standards," said Dr Hew Yin Keat, Aesthetic Physician, Founder and Medical Director of M.A.C. Clinic.

Dispelling Misconceptions With Proper Education

Every single day, women worldwide endure the unjust cruelty of age-shaming and cyberbullying on social platforms, all because of their appearance. Whether they choose aesthetic enhancements or embrace natural ageing, they're met with unwarranted criticism. It is important to stand together to uphold women's right to define their beauty and gracefully embrace the journey of ageing.

Dr. Rachel Chew, Aesthetic Physician at Rachel Chew Clinic shared, "There's been a significant shift in how we view dermal aesthetics. When someone chooses to go for any aesthetic treatment, it's not about conforming to beauty standards. It's about empowering individuals to make choices that enhance their natural beauty and boost their confidence. Everyone has the right to look as good as they feel. Often, the body will age quicker than the mind and spirit. While you may feel great, your body looks tired. We believe the body should always look as good as you feel. It becomes part of lifestyle care, like going to the gym. There are simple procedures like fillers using the latest medical technology which cater to all genders, offering natural results aligned with their individual personal goals. Men, like women, see self-care value in aesthetics. By supporting everyone, we promote inclusivity and empowerment in pursuing aesthetic goals while living balanced lives."

Personalised Treatment Approach

In today's aesthetics world, it is also about personalisation, moving away from the old one-size-fits-all approach. Aesthetic physicians and dermatologists customise treatments to fit each person's needs without following trends or unrealistic standards. This evolution is key for a few reasons such as celebrating individual differences, enhancing natural features authentically, addressing specific concerns effectively, and nurturing trust and comfort through personalised care. This ensures the best results and boosts confidence, enhancing the treatment experience overall.

Dr Chew added, "Gone are the days of cookie-cutter beauty treatments. Today, personalisation is king in the world of aesthetics. It's about understanding every patient's unique needs and tailoring treatments to achieve their desired outcome, not just chasing trends or conforming to unrealistic standards."

"Remember, safety is key, so be wise, do your own research, and choose accredited clinics for any procedures, including non-invasive treatments such as fillers. For safety reasons, medical aesthetic procedures should only be performed by qualified and licensed practitioners at licensed premises. Go to registered medical practitioners that are classified as specialists and non-specialists. The Credentialing and Privileging Committee must register them for Aesthetic Medical Practice under the Ministry of Health. With that in place, individuals can pursue enhancements confidently, safeguarding their well-being and achieving the best outcomes," Dr Hew shared further.

In today's world, having conversations about aesthetic treatments is important, as it recognises their impact on inner, external, and mental health. It's not just about meeting beauty standards but enhancing one's natural beauty and feeling good about oneself. Let's normalise conversations on how we can treat ourselves with love and care, where judgments and negative opinions have no place in personal beauty journeys.

