RemeGen Showcases Research Results at American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2024 Annual Meeting, Highlighting Its Prolific Innovation in Global Cancer Treatment

YANTAI, China, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RemeGen Co., Ltd. ("RemeGen" or "the Company") (9995.HK, SHA: 688331), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, showcased its innovation in the field of global cancer treatment at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting (ASCO 2024) held in Chicago from May 31-June 4, 2024, sharing major research results including its proprietary antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) and RC88. RemeGen's innovative drugs featured in one Clinical Science Symposium, five Poster presentations, and ten online Abstracts at ASCO 2024, covering multiple cancer types including gastric and bladder cancer, and gynecological tumors in studies that included both monotherapy and combination therapies.

Dr. Jianmin Fang, CEO of RemeGen, commented, "It is always such an honor to present our latest research findings on an internationally renowned stage such as ASCO Annual Meeting 2024. This not only demonstrates RemeGen's leading position in the field of antibody-drug conjugates in China but also proves our commitment to continuing our research efforts to provide effective treatment options for patients worldwide."

Clinical Science Symposium

First author Professor Song Li from Qilu Hospital of Shandong University gave an oral presentation at a Clinical Science Symposium at ASCO 2024 based on a randomized, controlled (RCT) multicenter, single-arm, Phase II trial investigating the efficacy of RemeGen's disitamab vedotin (RC48) combined with toripalimab and the oral fluoropyrimidine S-1 in first-line HER2-overexpressing advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma.

Poster Sessions

First author Professor Sheng Xinan from Peking University Cancer Hospital presented RemeGen's poster session (Poster #263) of a Phase II study of neoadjuvant treatment with disitamab vedotin plus toripalimab in patients with HER2-expressing muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) focusing on the preliminary efficacy and safety results of RC48-C017. The standard of care for MIBC is neoadjuvant cisplatin-based chemotherapy followed by radical cystectomy plus pelvic lymph node dissection (RC + PLND). Disitamab vedotin monotherapy, or combined therapy with toripalimab, showed promising anti-tumor activity in metastatic urothelial carcinoma. This Phase II trial aimed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of disitamab vedotin plus toripalimab as perioperative therapy in MIBC patients and the interim results presented at ASCO showed promising efficacy results with a manageable safety profile in operable MIBC patients. These results support further investigation for disitamab vedotin plus toripalimab in this population.

Other poster presentations included a Phase II multi-center study in poster session (poster #311a) on adjuvant or rescue disitamab vedotin (RC48-ADC) for high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with HER2 expression; and a prospective, single-arm, single-center clinical study in poster session (poster #513a) on disitamab vedotin combined with toripalimab in patients with advanced penile cancer who have progressed on treatment or are intolerant to cisplatin chemotherapy.

Online Abstract Publications

Ten other online abstracts accepted by ASCO reflected results of RemeGen's RC48 and RC88 in bladder, breast, and GI cancers, demonstrating the Company's prolific innovation in global cancer treatment.

About ASCO

The ASCO 2024 meeting is the premier event for strategies to improve quality care in oncology. It provides superb panels featuring experts who are leading and implementing innovative programs focused on value. ASCO's diverse network of nearly 42,350 oncology professionals recognizes ASCO's dedication to providing the highest-quality resources in education, policy, the pioneering of clinical research, and above all, advancing the care for patients with cancer.

About RemeGen Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2008, RemeGen (9995.HK, SHA: 688331) is a leading biopharmaceutical company in China committed to providing solutions to the unmet clinical needs of patients suffering from life-threatening illnesses. RemeGen has research laboratories and offices throughout China and the United States. The company is committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative and differentiated biologic drugs of significant clinical value in the key therapeutic areas of autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases. For more details, please visit: www.remegen.com

About Disitamab Vedotin (RC48)

Disitamab Vedotin (RC48) is an investigational anti-HER2 antibody-drug conjugate targeting prevalent solid cancers with significant unmet medical needs and is the first domestically developed ADC to receive marketing approval in China. The company is implementing a differentiated development and commercial strategy for disitamab vedotin, including (i) gastric cancer (GC), (ii) urothelial carcinoma (UC), (iii) breast cancer (BC), and (iv) other HER2-expressing cancers.

