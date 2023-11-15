RemeGen to Present Telitacicept Phase III Clinical Trial Results for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients in a Late-Breaking Abstract Oral Presentation Session at the American College of Rheumatology

YANTAI, China, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RemeGen Co., Ltd. ("RemeGen" or "the Company") (HKG: 9995, SHA: 688331), a commercial-stage biotechnology company, is invited to present telitacicept Phase III Clinical Trial Results for Rheumatoid Arthritis Patients in a Late-Breaking Abstract Oral Presentation Session by the American College of Rheumatology(RA). According to the abstract, this Phase III, randomized, double-blind study evaluated the efficacy and safety of telitacicept 160 mg group versus the placebo group in RA patients with inadequate responses to MTX. The study met all its primary endpoints and showed comparable safety profile of telitacicept group vs. control group. Interested parties are welcome to attend Remegen's presentation session on Wednesday, November 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.(PST) at ACR Convergence 2023 at the San Diego Convention Center in California.

The invitation to present at ACR Convergence 2023 follows a recent announcement that the Company's cutting-edge drug telitacicept (RC18) obtained positive results in a Phase III clinical study in the treatment of patients with rheumatoid arthritis in China. Telitacicept is an innovative B-cell lymphocyte stimulator/proliferation inducing ligand(BLyS/APRIL) dual-target fusion protein drug independently developed by RemeGen that can prevent abnormal differentiation of B cells by simultaneously inhibiting the overexpression of two cytokines, BLyS and APRIL, thereby treating a variety of immunology diseases mediated by B cells.

About RemeGen Co. Ltd.

Founded in 2008, RemeGen (9995.HK, SHA: 688331) is a leading biopharmaceutical company in China committed to discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative and differentiated biologic drugs for significant unmet medical needs in the key therapeutic areas including autoimmune, oncology, and ophthalmic diseases. RemeGen has research laboratories and offices throughout China and the United States. For more details, please visit: www.remegen.com

About Telitacicept (RC18)

Telitacicept (RC18, Brand Name: 泰爱®) is RemeGen's proprietary novel fusion protein for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It is constructed with the extracellular domain of the human transmembrane activator and calcium modulator and cyclophilin ligand interactor (TACI) receptor and the fragment crystallizable (Fc) domain of human immunoglobulin G(IgG). Telitacicept targets two cell-signaling molecules critical for B-lymphocyte development: B-cell lymphocyte stimulator(BLyS) and a proliferation inducing ligand (APRIL), which allows it to effectively reduce B-cell mediated autoimmune responses that are implicated in several autoimmune diseases. It was granted conditional marketing approval by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) to treat systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) in March 2021.

