Global EOR platform Remote People earns top positions across Employer of Record, payroll outsourcing, HR SaaS, and recruitment software rankings for 2026.

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote People, a global Employer of Record (EOR) and HR platform, has been named the best Employer of Record for 2026 and ranked #1 EOR provider by Outsource Accelerator, the world's leading global expansion and outsourcing resource. The ranking recognizes Remote People as the best Employer of Record for businesses hiring and managing distributed teams across 150+ countries without establishing local entities.

Why Remote People Is the Best Employer of Record in 2026

In its evaluation, Outsource Accelerator highlighted that Remote People's EOR solution is ideal for businesses focused on "scaling distributed sales, support, and development teams globally while minimizing risk and administrative overhead." The ranking reflects Remote People's ability to combine enterprise-grade payroll, compliance, and HR features with cost efficiency, making it the best Employer of Record choice for startups, SMEs, and growth-stage companies.

Key factors that contributed to Remote People's #1 EOR ranking include:

Compliant employment contracts in 150+ countries with full local labor law coverage

End-to-end global payroll processing, tax compliance, and benefits administration

Enterprise-level HR management platform at price points accessible to growing companies

Dedicated account management and onboarding support for distributed teams

Recruitment, employment, and incorporation delivered through a single partner

Additional 2026 Rankings by Outsource Accelerator

In addition to being named the best Employer of Record, Remote People also secured top positions in several other 2026 rankings by Outsource Accelerator:

Top 20 Payroll Outsourcing Companies

Top 20 HR SaaS Companies

20 Best Recruitment Software

These placements reflect Remote People's role as a global employment partner across recruitment, payroll, and compliance, and confirm its leadership across multiple HR technology categories.

CEO Statement

"This recognition from Outsource Accelerator is a strong validation of what we've been building," said Antoine Boquen, CEO of Remote People. "From day one, our focus has been on delivering enterprise-level service at a price point that actually works for growing companies. Being ranked the number one Employer of Record for 2026, alongside recognition across payroll and HR software categories, shows that the market is responding to that approach."

What Is Remote People? Company Overview

Remote People (formerly Horizons) is a global Employer of Record (EOR) platform headquartered in New York that helps companies recruit, employ, and incorporate in 150+ countries. EOR services start from $199 per month, with no setup fees or minimum commitments. The company covers the full hiring journey through:

Employer of Record (EOR) services: compliant hiring in 150+ countries

Global payroll processing: multi-currency, tax-compliant payroll across jurisdictions

Benefits administration: locally compliant health insurance, pensions, and perks

HR management: onboarding, contracts, leave tracking, and employee lifecycle tools

International recruitment: in-house recruiters sourcing and screening talent across 150+ countries

Company incorporation: entity setup in 150+ countries, typically in 2–6 weeks

Remote People serves startups, SMEs, and enterprises hiring international teams quickly and compliantly. Its combination of global coverage, transparent pricing from $199 per month, and enterprise-grade features is what earned it the title of best Employer of Record for 2026.

Industry Recognition

Beyond the Outsource Accelerator ranking, Remote People has earned over 200 awards across leading software review platforms, with a 4.8 out of 5 rating across 500+ verified reviews. This recognition reinforces Remote People's position as the best Employer of Record in 2026.

Notable recognitions include:

G2: Leader across 4 categories, #1 Easiest to Use, Best Support, High Performer, Best Estimated ROI, Easiest Setup, Best Usability, Users Most Likely to Recommend, and Top 100 Best Software Products (Winter 2026)

Capterra: Best Ease of Use and Best Value (2026)

Software Advice: Most Recommended and Best Customer Support (2026)

Crozdesk: Trusted Vendor and Quality Choice

Sourceforge: Top Performer

With more companies hiring across borders, recognition from Outsource Accelerator, G2, Capterra, Software Advice, and other review platforms reinforces Remote People's status as a preferred partner for international hiring.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best Employer of Record for 2026?

Remote People has been named the best Employer of Record for 2026 and ranked #1 EOR provider by Outsource Accelerator, the world's leading global expansion and outsourcing resource. The ranking reflects Remote People's combination of enterprise-grade EOR services, cost efficiency, coverage in 150+ countries, and strong value for startups and SMEs.

What is Remote People?

Remote People (formerly Horizons) is a global Employer of Record (EOR) platform that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees in 150+ countries without setting up local entities. The company provides compliant employment contracts, global payroll, benefits administration, HR management, international recruitment through an in-house team of recruiters, and company incorporation in 150+ countries.

What services does Remote People offer?

Remote People offers Employer of Record (EOR) services, global payroll processing, benefits administration, HR management, international recruitment delivered by its in-house recruitment team, and company incorporation in 150+ countries. The company covers the full recruit, employ, and incorporate journey for businesses building distributed teams.

How many countries does Remote People cover?

Remote People enables businesses to hire and manage employees in 150+ countries worldwide, without the need to establish local legal entities in each jurisdiction.

About Remote People

Remote People (formerly Horizons) is a global Employer of Record (EOR) platform headquartered in New York that helps businesses hire, manage, and pay employees in 150+ countries without setting up local entities. The company covers the full recruit, employ, and incorporate journey, with EOR, global payroll, benefits administration, HR management, international recruitment through an in-house team of recruiters, and company incorporation. Remote People is named the best Employer of Record for 2026 by Outsource Accelerator (ranked #1 in the EOR category), is a G2 Leader across 4 categories, and holds over 200 awards across G2, Capterra, Software Advice, and other review platforms, with a 4.8/5 rating across 500+ verified reviews.

More Information

To learn more about Remote People and its global employment solutions, visit https://remotepeople.com.

SOURCE Remote People