Renew, Rebuild, Revive: The New-Built 17-Kilometer Canal by CSCEC Promotes Rice Harvests in Central Sri Lanka

By respecting nature and harnessing technology and experience, life is changing steadily step by step.

In central Sri Lanka, vast terraced fields with ideal sunlight and temperature have long faced challenges—droughts in the dry season and floods in the rainy season—limiting farmers to just one season of rice harvest a year. But now, with the completion of the 17-kilometer canal by CSCEC, irrigation has improved, allowing farmland to be irrigated during droughts and to be drained during floods, making it possible to grow three rice crops a year.

In the golden fields of harvest, children make wishes: "We hope people around the world can enjoy the food we grow." When you trust the land, it will reward you. With the scent of ripe rice and wheat, we look forward to a shared future of plentiful harvests and favorable weather.

