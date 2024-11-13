Renew, Rebuild, Revive: The New-Built 17-Kilometer Canal by CSCEC Promotes Rice Harvests in Central Sri Lanka

News provided by

GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE

13 Nov, 2024, 14:07 CST

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Report From GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE 

By respecting nature and harnessing technology and experience, life is changing steadily step by step.

Continue Reading

In central Sri Lanka, vast terraced fields with ideal sunlight and temperature have long faced challenges—droughts in the dry season and floods in the rainy season—limiting farmers to just one season of rice harvest a year. But now, with the completion of the 17-kilometer canal by CSCEC, irrigation has improved, allowing farmland to be irrigated during droughts and to be drained during floods, making it possible to grow three rice crops a year.

In the golden fields of harvest, children make wishes: "We hope people around the world can enjoy the food we grow." When you trust the land, it will reward you. With the scent of ripe rice and wheat, we look forward to a shared future of plentiful harvests and favorable weather.

SOURCE GLOBAL TIMES ONLINE

Also from this source

Joyful Journey Group Forms Strategic Joint Venture with Collinson

Joyful Journey Group Forms Strategic Joint Venture with Collinson

A report from Global Times Online: Joyful Journey Group, a global leading air and rail digital travel experiences provider, announces a joint venture ...

'Linyi Trade City - China Aggregation' International Brand Promotion Conference kicks off in Beijing

A report from Global Times Online: The "Linyi Trade City - China Aggregation" International Brand Promotion Conference themed on "Gathering and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

Environmental Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics