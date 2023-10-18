Renowned Actress and TV host Florica Lin Named as Grant Burge's New Brand Ambassador

Bold on the outside, deeply sensitive within; wine captures life's cherished encounters

Raise your glass and cherish life's wonderful moments with 'Leave Your Mark'

HONG KONG, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire / - Iconic Australian winery Grant Burge, with the backing of parent company Accolade Wines, continues to entrance wine enthusiasts with its diverse and inventive selections. Marrying legacy with innovation, they promise unparalleled vintages for connoisseurs. Building on this momentum, the winery's 'Leave Your Mark' campaign reveals its latest star: beloved actress and TV host, Florica Lin. She's set to take the baton from the versatile Johnny Hui, famed for his roles spanning TV hosting, football commentary and acting. With Lin's addition, it marks the second instance of a high-profile Hong Kong personality championing this role for the campaign.

As the festive buzz sweeps in, whether you're planning moonlit moments with your special someone or gearing up for a lavish soirée with friends and family, ensure it's unforgettable with 'Leave Your Mark' and a glass of Grant Burge. From intimate dinners to grand celebrations, Grant Burge's exquisite range caters to every palate and occasion, guaranteeing your wine selection is not just a choice, but an experience.

Grant Burge wines, crafted with advanced winemaking techniques for unparalleled quality, are now available at the following retail outlets: Wellcome Supermarkets, Market Place by Jasons, 3hreesixty, PARKnSHOP, Fusion, International by PARKnSHOP, and Great Food Hall.

SOURCE Grant Burge