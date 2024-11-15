Reolink Black Friday Sales 2024 - Enjoy Early Saving Today

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Friday is just around the corner, enjoy early Black Friday security camera deals to enhance home security sooner. Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for the home, is offering diverse range of security cameras, enabling consumers to keep a vigilant eye on their home's safety.

From now to November 18th, visit the Reolink website and its Amazon store to get the industry-leading 4K continuous recording battery camera Altas PT Ultra, 4K 180° color night vision battery camera Argus 4 Pro, 2K Dual-Band Wi-Fi Battery Doorbell, along with Argus 3 Pro and E1 Zoom.

Reolink Altas PT Ultra with Solar Panel (Save 31%, now $249.99)

Altas PT Ultra is an industry-leading 4K pan & tilt battery camera that offers continuous recording with a blindspot-free view. Equipped with a powerful 20000mAh battery, it can deliver a 96-hour 4K continuous recording on a single charge. The ColorX technology delivers day&night true-color vision without the needs of spotlights or infrared lights. Originally $359.99, it's $249.99 during the sale, offering a significant 31% discount.

Reolink Argus 4 Pro with Solar Panel (Save 30%, now $229.99)

Argus 4 Pro is the world's first 4K battery-powered camera with ColorX Night Vision and dual image stitching technology, providing a 180° blindspot-free view. Its battery life is 30% longer than the average battery-powered cameras in the market, reducing the frequency of charging. Originally $329.99, it's $229.99 during the sale, offering a remarkable 30% discount.

Reolink Battery Doorbell (Save 30%, now $153.99)

Battery Doorbell features 2K/4MP resolution and captures a full head-to-toe view with no subscription fees. It can run on battery power or be hardwired for consistent operation, offering flexible installation and power supply solutions. Battery Doorbell can support Reolink Home Hub for local storage of video recordings and centralized management of cameras. Originally $219.99, it's $153.99 during the sale, offering an amazing 30% discount.

Black Friday may be on the horizon, but from today until November 18th, customers can dive into early Reolink Black Friday sales. From now until November 18th, customers can purchase coupons for just a few dollars on the Reolink website. These coupons can be combined with Reolink Black Friday discounts and redeemed for up to $40 from Nov. 19 to Dec. 2. Visit Reolink website and its Amazon store to score the best security camera deals.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.

SOURCE Reolink Innovation Inc.