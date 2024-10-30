Report on 11th Annual Meeting of "Innovation for Cool Earth Forum" (ICEF2024)

- 13 Sessions Held with 1,700 Participants from 93 Countries/Regions; "Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Climate Change Mitigation 2.0" Roadmap Prepared -

TOKYO, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) held the 11th Annual Meeting of the "Innovation for Cool Earth Forum" (ICEF2024) on October 9-10 (Wednesday-Thursday) at the Westin Tokyo hotel in Japan as a hybrid event with online sessions. It is an initiative of "Tokyo GX Week" toward realization of GX (Green Transformation) for transition to a clean energy-based economy, society and industrial structure, leading to decarbonization and economic growth.

ICEF2024 is an international forum where world leaders from industry, academia and government discuss technological innovation, which holds the key to measures to address global warming. This year, a total of 13 sessions were held with the participation of approximately 1,700 persons from the public sector, international organizations, industry and academia in 93 countries and regions.

In the Keynote Sessions, the speakers presented a dialogue, lectures and a video message, focusing on innovation, which is necessary to advance toward achievement of carbon neutrality as the world continues to confront various difficulties.

In each session, the focus was on green innovation, which will be the key to solving the problem of global warming, under the main theme of "How to Live within the Planetary Boundaries of Green Innovation." The topics discussed included planetary boundaries and the energy transition, climate change stabilization technologies such as carbon dioxide removal, hydrogen readiness and nuclear energy.

Video records of the sessions will be broadcast on the ICEF's YouTube channel.

Official website: https://www.icef.go.jp/

In addition, a draft of the "Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Climate Change Mitigation 2.0" version roadmap was released. The final roadmap is to be released at COP29, which will be held in the Republic of Azerbaijan in November 2024.

For the details, please visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202410238641-O1-6UH0C7NU.pdf

