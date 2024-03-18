Reproductive health experts collaborate in multi-centre study with Gene Solutions to develop next-generation prenatal genetic screening test that predicts for adverse pregnancy complications

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gene Solutions announced a multi-centre research collaboration with leading OBGYN centres in Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, and Philippines on the early prediction of pregnancy complications. This clinical study involving >10,000 women would be the first of its kind, focusing on maternal health, enabling earlier prediction of potential pregnancy complications.

Dr. Hoa Giang, HCMC Medical Genetics Institute, co-founder of Gene Solutions. “Beyond the First-Line Prenatal Screening” scientific workshop held in Singapore on Mar 15, 2024.

At the workshop "Beyond the First-line Prenatal Screening" held in Singapore on March 15, 2024, 70 obstetricians and leading geneticists from Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines shared about the pathogenesis, clinical burden, and new evidence in prediction of Severe Pregnancy Syndromes. Dr. Anna Belen I. Alensuela, Board Member of Philippine Obstetrical and Gynecology Society, cited studies where more than 15% of pregnancies suffer from great obstetrical syndromes causing severe adverse short and long-term outcomes for both the mother and fetus1. These syndromes are the clinical endpoints of several underlying mechanisms including deep placentation dysfunctions.

"According to current guidelines, screening for the risk of premature birth, pre-eclampsia and gestational diabetes usually takes place in the later stages of pregnancy, while identifying high-risk patients early in the first trimester help in better identification and management of pregnancies under modern care model." - shared Prof. Dr. Noroyono Wibowo, Head of Maternal Fetal Medicine of University of Indonesia.

Associate Professor Dr. Matthew Warren Kemp from the National University of Singapore presented research data demonstrating that biomarkers in maternal blood may be used as effective prediction models for pathological risks in severe pregnancy syndromes including preeclampsia and chorioamnionitis. This could potentially lead to advancements in early detection of pregnancy complications before clinical presentation.

To address these considerations, Dr. Hoa from HCMC Medical Genetics Institute, co-founder of Gene Solutions shared preliminary data of multi-omic biomakers for early prediction of pregnancy complications and announced the multi-center research program "Building and Evaluating an Early Prediction Model for Pregnancy Complications: Pre-eclampsia, Preterm Birth, and Gestational Diabetes in Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)". This two-phase study will run from 2024 to 2026, across South-East Asia, laying the groundwork for next-generation NIPT as a triage screen in early prediction of pregnancy complications.

About Gene Solutions

Gene Solutions is a leading company in the field of genetics in Southeast Asia, offering comprehensive genetic solutions in reproductive health care, assisted reproduction (IVF), cancer-risk screening and diagnosis, genetic disease research and diagnosis. More than a million triSure NIPT tests for first trimester prenatal screening have been performed for pregnant women since 2018. Gene Solutions remains committed to bringing clinically relevant genomics solutions and supporting access to precision medicine.

1Mastrolia SA, Cetin I. The "Great Obstetrical Syndromes". In: Petraglia F, Fauser BC, editors. Female Reproductive Dysfunction. Cham: Springer International Publishing; 2020. p. 411-30.

