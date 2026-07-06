Research reveals most Aussie vets recommend one pet food brand above all others - and it may not be the one trending online

Hill's Pet Nutrition is the #1 trusted and recommended pet food brand by Australian vets,[i] giving pet parents confidence that their furry family members are getting the most from their food.

SYDNEY, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world of ever-changing wellness trends and conflicting online advice, it can be hard for pet owners to know what's best for their cat or dog. The answer, according to new research, might be simpler than their algorithm suggests: asking their vet.

Three in four pet owners (74%) already turn to their veterinarian for advice on their pet's wellbeing[ii] – and now, recent data reveals exactly what vets are recommending. The latest Brand Affinity Tracker from independent research firm Kynetec shows that Hill's Pet Nutrition is the #1 pet food brand recommended for cats and dogs by the majority of Australian vets surveyed,[i] cutting through the noise to give pet parents a clear steer on what the professionals trust.

Vets know best – here's why that matters

According to veterinarian Dr Margie Roser (BVSc MANZCVS DACVP), there's a gap between what pet owners think is healthy and what is actually evidence-based.

"Nutrition information online can be overwhelming, contradictory and sometimes just plain wrong" said Roser. As with humans, the food pets eat helps set them up to live a long, healthy life, so it is important that people caring for animals have trusted, up-to-date advice on how to approach this critical element of their animal's care,"

The Kynetec research showed that an overwhelming 9 out of 10 vets recommend Hill's Pet Nutrition as a pet food brand,[i] validating the brand's leading role in supporting Australia's cats and dogs.

Good intentions, but are they working?

A recent Hill's survey found that nearly two-thirds (64%) of Aussie cat and dog owners have added supplements to their pets' diets over a 12-month period, and over half (52%) have tried health or wellness trends on their pets that they were already following themselves,[ii] in the pursuit of better health for their best friend. Despite pet owners' genuine desire to do right by their animals, nutritional issues in pets remain widespread. Globally, around half of all pet dogs and cats are estimated to be overweight or obese.[iii]

Dr. Ilze Nel, Professional & Veterinary Affairs Manager at Hill's Pet Nutrition Australia and New Zealand, explains that Hill's pet food is formulated as a complete and balanced premium diet designed to meet pet parents' desire to provide the best possible nutritional care.

"We understand that pet parents want the best for their pets," said Nel. "Our job is to make sure that the innovation they're looking for is actually grounded in evidence. Our recent upgrade to select Science Diet pet foods – the addition of ActivBiome+ Multi-Benefit, which combines prebiotic fibres and antioxidants – is a great example of bringing real science to something pet owners are genuinely curious about: gut health."

Studies show supporting a healthy gut microbiome can positively impact the immune system, digestion and overall well-being of cats and dogs. An effective strategy involves feeding a blend of fibre-rich prebiotics to nourish the beneficial microbes that live in the pet's microbiome,[iv] such as those included in Hill's ActivBiome+ Multi-Benefit.

When pets get sick, nutrition becomes even more critical

The latest Australian Pet Health Monitor report highlights that the top health conditions in dogs include gastrointestinal issues, ear infections and skin conditions or allergies – costing pet owners between $330 and $694 on average per condition.[v]

When chronic or complex illness strikes, the right nutrition can make a meaningful difference to recovery, quality of life and long-term management. The Kynetec data showed Hill's Prescription Diet is the number one therapeutic pet food brand recommended for sick pets, to help dogs and cats manage arthritis, dental issues, urinary care, kidney care, weight management, gastrointestinal care and recovery needs.[i]

Hill's Professional Consulting Veterinarian Dr. Cam Grundy urges pet owners not to wait until their pet is unwell to seek nutritional guidance.

"Getting the foundations right early can genuinely make a difference to pets' long-term health, and to the peace of mind and pocket of pet parents down the line," says Grundy. "A conversation with their vet about nutrition is a proactive step pet owners can take for the animal they love."

The bottom line: trust the professionals, not the feed

Dr. Nel encourages pet owners to look beyond the marketing when choosing what to feed their animals.

"It's easy to be drawn in by beautiful packaging or a trend that sounds convincing online. But veterinarians aren't swayed by aesthetics or algorithms – they're guided by results and evidence. For pet owners who may be confused on where to start with their pet's nutrition, or considering a product they saw online, we encourage them to start conversation with their vet to make sure their pet is getting the best, evidence-based nutritional care."

Research Methodology

Available upon request.

[i] Kynetec (2025). Brand Affinity Tracker. Data on file. [ii] YouGov (2025). Data on file. [iii] Quain, A. and Quinn, R. (2026) 'Is your cat or dog overweight? why simply feeding less doesn't always help', The Conversation. [online] doi:10.64628/aa.uefupd7pj. [iv] Hill's Pet (2025). ActivBiome Technology's Impact on Pet Microbiomes | Hill's Pet. [online] Hillspet.com.au. Available at: https://www.hillspet.com.au/about-us/nutritional-philosophy/innovations/activbiome-and-microbiome-technology [v] Petsure (2025). Australian Pet Health Monitor 2025. [online] petsure.com.au. Available at https://petsure.com.au/pet-health-monitor/

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded more than 75 years ago, Hill's Pet Nutrition is committed to providing pets with the best nutrition through extensive research and a scientific understanding of their specific needs. With a team of 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists, and food scientists constantly striving to develop innovative solutions for pet health, Hill's offers a full line of products, including Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition and Hill's Science Diet wellness products, which are available at veterinary clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about products and nutritional philosophy, please visit HillsPet.com.au.

SOURCE Hill's Pet Nutrition