Response by New Lantao Bus Company (1973) Limited to the Government's Announcement of the Transport Strategy Blueprint

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New Lantao Bus Company (1973) Limited ("New Lantao Bus") expresses its support for the Government's announcement of the Transport Strategy Blueprint and welcomes the holistic and forward‑looking direction set out for the long‑term development of Hong Kong's public transport system.

New Lantao Bus notes that the Transport Strategy Blueprint proposes, in addition to existing public transport services, the introduction of demand‑responsive smart public transport services with routes and frequencies arranged according to demand to enhance service flexibility. The Company considers that such a direction may help better respond to passengers' travel needs across different areas and time periods, and is particularly relevant to districts with more diverse travel demand.

At the same time, New Lantao Bus also notes that the Transport Strategy Blueprint proposes the development of transport interchange hubs at major railway stations or other strategically located sites. Through passenger‑oriented design and efficient interchange arrangements, such hubs aim to strengthen connectivity among different public transport services. The Company considers that this direction may help facilitate the use of multiple modes of public transport and enhance the overall efficiency of the public transport system.

New Lantao Bus will further study the detailed arrangements of the Transport Strategy Blueprint and will maintain communication with the relevant departments.

SOURCE Kwoon Chung Bus Holdings