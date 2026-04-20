Results in anniversary year 2025, DEKRA Continues its Growth Trajectory Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Revenue increases by 3.4% to 4.4 billion euros

Continued strong demand for testing and certification services

Independent expertise builds trust in a period of transformation

STUTTGART, Germany, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite a volatile market environment, DEKRA continued to grow in 2025. In a year marked by challenging geoeconomic conditions and some negative trends – especially within the European automotive industry – the global testing, inspection, and certification organization increased revenue by 3.4% to 4.4 billion euros.

"This development demonstrates the stability of DEKRA's business model and the continued strong demand for our independent inspection, testing, and certification services," says DEKRA CEO Stan Zurkiewicz. "With increasing digitalization across all sectors, the need for independent verification and certification is growing – and our expertise is a key success factor."

This stability is also reflected in earnings performance: Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to around 275 million euros (+3.3%). This provides DEKRA with the financial basis for targeted investments in innovation, infrastructure, and new business areas; in 2025, the company invested a total of 127 million euros, of which close to 40 million euros were invested in its home market of Germany.

"2025 was a year in which we laid the foundation for the next phase of growth," adds Stan Zurkiewicz. "We invested specifically in our future fields of Mobility, Digital Trust, and Sustainability – areas where trust is a prerequisite for scaling innovation."

Global presence and strong regions

The number of employees remained stable at a high level in 2025: With more than 48,000 employees worldwide, DEKRA is present in around 60 countries across five continents.

This global footprint is directly reflected in business performance. All regions either grew or delivered stable results in 2025. The GSA (Germany, Switzerland, Austria) region remains the most important market, generating more than half of the Group's revenue at approximately 2.7 billion euros (+4%). Other regions also showed solid development: In the Southern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (SEMEA) region, revenue increased to 753 million euros (+3%) and in Northern and Central Europe (NCE) to 539 million euros (+4%). In the Americas region, revenue rose moderately to 166 million euros (+2), while the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region remained stable at the previous year's level (261 million euros) – with growth in these two Regions negatively impacted by foreign exchange effects.

All business units contributed to revenue growth. The Vehicles Service Division, encompassing services for the entire vehicle lifecycle, remains the most important pillar. With around 34 million vehicle inspections per year, DEKRA is the global market leader.

Digital Trust: Currency in a complex world

At the same time, DEKRA continues to build new expertise. "The rapid development of artificial intelligence and the transformation of mobility are fundamentally reshaping markets," says Stan Zurkiewicz. "Products, vehicles, and systems are becoming increasingly connected, software-defined, and AI-enabled. This also increases the need for independent validation." To address this, DEKRA has expanded its integrated Digital Trust services, combining cybersecurity, functional safety, and AI validation.

Among the most important milestones in the area of Digital Trust was the world's first SESIP Level 5 assessment in 2025 for a Google software component – the maximum security level for connected systems and proof of resilience against even the most highly sophisticated attack scenarios. In addition, DEKRA has significantly expanded its expertise in the field of AI: with accreditation for AI management systems and, most recently, as the first accredited certification body for biometric AI systems in accordance with the EU AI Act.

At the same time, the portfolio was strategically strengthened through partnerships and investments, such as the partnership with Sphere Energy to combine AI-based simulation with traditional testing in battery validation. In addition, acquiring the majority stake in tech company Spearhead further advanced digitalization in vehicle claims management.

Shaping the future of mobility

The transformation of mobility remained a significant growth driver for DEKRA in 2025 – shaped by electrification, software-defined vehicles, and increasing regulatory requirements.

Key projects included the Battery Test Center at the Lausitzring (Brandenburg, Germany) and the Automotive Test Center of Excellence in Michigan (USA), both of which opened in 2025. The Battery Test Center is a state-of-the-art facility for the testing and validation of battery systems. With the Automotive Test Center of Excellence in Michigan, DEKRA has expanded its presence in one of the world's most important automotive markets. It brings together comprehensive testing, validation, and certification services – ranging from electromobility and connectivity to cybersecurity and AI.

Sustainability with measurable impact

In addition, DEKRA further expanded its sustainability service portfolio to support the energy transition, helping customers navigate complex regulatory and technological requirements. Activities included, for example, the first certification of a green hydrogen production facility, contributing to the development of reliable and scalable clean energy solutions.

At the same time, DEKRA continued to enhance its own sustainability performance. With its Climate Impact Program, the company established an impact-driven approach that combines internal decarbonization with external projects delivering measurable results. A central component of the program is climate protection partnerships, such as the partnership with UNICEF initiated in 2025. The goal is to provide approximately 860,000 children with access to clean drinking water over a five-year period.

Focus on areas of transformation – shaping change

DEKRA is consistently aligning its strategy and activities for the next five years with the major transformation areas of our era: Mobility, Digital Trust, and Sustainability. "New forms of mobility, rapidly evolving digital technologies, and the challenges of the energy transition are shaping the world we live in," says Stan Zurkiewicz. "We aim to take a leading position in these relevant markets to actively shape the transformation."

DEKRA Financial Report 2025

About DEKRA

For more than 100 years, DEKRA has been a trusted name in safety. Founded in 1925 with the original goal of improving road safety through vehicle inspections, DEKRA has grown to become the world's largest independent, non-listed expert organization in the field of testing, inspection, and certification. Today, as a global partner, the company supports its customers with comprehensive services and solutions to drive safety and sustainability forward. In 2025, DEKRA generated revenue of 4.4 billion euros. More than 48,000 employees are providing qualified and independent expert services in approximately 60 countries across five continents. DEKRA holds a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, placing it among the top 1% of the world's most sustainable companies.

SOURCE DEKRA Asia Pacific