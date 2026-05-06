Retail Global Acquires Power Retail, Creating a Bigger, Better Retail Ecosystem in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Global has officially signed an agreement to acquire the Power Retail brand and its assets – bringing together two of the industry's most recognisable platforms and setting the stage for something much more connected, dynamic, and impactful for the Australian retail sector.

At its core, this moves blends Retail Global's well-loved events and community with Power Retail's strong media, content, and event presence. The result is a more powerful, always-on ecosystem that supports retailers, brands, and partners all year round – not just at key moments.

Here's what now sits under one roof:

Retail Fest

All Star Bash

Shopforward

AFL Grand Final Business Lunch

National retail roadshows and executive events

Bespoke partner events

Digital publications and editorial

Whitepapers and research

Digital media and bespoke content solutions

Instead of disconnected touchpoints, this creates a single, integrated platform where ideas, relationships, and opportunities can build continuously.

"We're incredibly excited about what this creates for the industry," said Dylan DiPierdomenico, Managing Director of Retail Global.

"This enables us to bring events, media, and community together in a way that delivers real value – not just once, but throughout the entire year."

Retail Global also took a moment to recognise the impact Power Retail has had on the Australian retail and ecommerce landscape – much of which comes down to the work of founder Grant Arnott over many years, including building Global Marketplace and helping shape the industry as it stands today.

"There's a strong legacy behind Power Retail," DiPierdomenico added. "We're committed to honouring that while continuing to evolve and grow what comes next."

Looking ahead, the focus is clear: build something stronger for the entire Australian retail industry.

"We're super excited to support the next phase of Power Retail alongside Retail Global," said DiPierdomenico. "By bringing together events, media, and community, we're now better positioned to help brands adapt, connect, and thrive in this rapidly changing market."

The acquisition is being led by Retail Global, with continued investment planned across events, media, and technology.

More details are expected in the coming weeks.

About Retail Global

Retail Global connects retailers with leading retail technology providers, fostering innovation and growth across the industry. Recognized as a trusted voice in Australia's retail and ecommerce sector, the company delivers expert insights, valuable networking opportunities, and community-driven events nationwide, culminating in its flagship annual Retail Fest on the Gold Coast.

Learn more at www.retailglobal.com

Media Contact: Dylan DiPierdomenico, Managing Director, Retail Global, [email protected]

SOURCE Maropost Inc.