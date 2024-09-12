ReThink HK 2024 Spearheads Sustainable Development in Hong Kong

#OnlyWayForward

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taking place from 12 – 13 September 2024 at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC), the fifth edition of ReThink HK successfully envisioned the roadmap to a climate-smart future for Hong Kong. Spanning three halls at level 1 of HKCEC, ReThink HK comprised of 120 sessions across 8 themed conference theatres and stages alongside a Sustainable Solutions Expo featuring around 250 exhibiting companies, marking the event's largest edition since launching in 2020. Gathering over 500 renowned speakers, the event's conference line-up empowered businesses to adopt strategic frameworks for achieving net-zero goals. Concurrently, the Sustainable Solutions Expo offered a collaborative platform for delegates to forge direct partnerships, to translate those goals into tangible outcomes. Bringing together and expecting record-breaking 8,000+ attendees, the unparalleled business ecosystem event fostered an environment of collaboration amongst their diverse array of corporate supporters, public entities, and sustainability experts.

The opening ceremony invited Mr Tse Chin-wan, BBS, JP, Secretary for Environment and Ecology to be Guest of Honour and set the stage for the two-day program, bringing together government officials, business leaders, sustainability practitioners, and researchers to share a collective vision for a resilient and sustainable Hong Kong economy.

"As we navigate a complex web of environmental, social, and economic challenges, recognizing the inextricable link between business development and sustainability serves as a crucial guiding principle moving forward. By leveraging the expertise and strengths of our diverse sponsors, supporting organizations, and content partners, we have curated a visionary multi-tiered event model that inspires thousands of attendees to take collective action. ReThink HK is the first step towards building the foundation for a sustainable Hong Kong economy, where sustainable development, business success, and collaboration go hand-in-hand." said Mr Chris Brown, Founder & CEO of ReThink HK 2024.

Transformative Solutions brought by New Exhibitors

This year, the event played host to around 250 exhibitors, with more than half participating for the first time. Through presenting a range of cutting-edge products and solutions, these new exhibitors equipped attendees with pioneering tools to take climate action.

The newly introduced Smart Mobility and Transportation Sector, which is in partnership with the eMobility Network and the Hong Kong E-Vehicles Business General Association, featured over 15 exhibitors and brands showcasing pioneering solutions to advance Hong Kong's sustainable transportation goals. CLP Power and its partners from the eMobility Network, presented one-stop solutions for power supply, innovative energy data analytics platform, state-of-art commercial electric vehicles and equipment with diverse charging technologies, as well as a range of green finance support services to promote the wider adoption of electric commercial vehicles across Hong Kong. Adding to the showcase of sustainable transportation solutions, Zung Fu, one of the eMobility Network members, launched three new electric vehicle models: the Mercedes-Benz eSprinter and eEconic, as well as the Denza D9, expanding the options available to eco-conscious consumers as the city accelerates its decarbonization efforts. Another member, New Energy, introduced the Kaiyi X3Pro EV, a new taxi model, aligning with the city's commitment to enhancing sustainable transportation solutions. Complementing this, Alexander Dennis debuted the Enviro100EV, their cutting-edge 25-seater single decker electric bus, demonstrating the potential of zero-emission technology to revolutionize the city's public transit landscape.

To showcase a multitude of diverse perspectives to sustainable innovation, ReThink HK collaborated with leading organisations to provide dedicated exhibitor displays, including the European Pavilion, Canadian Pavilion, BEC Pavilion, Start-up Pavilion, Scale-up Pavilion, NGO Pavilion, expanded FSES (Fullness Social Enterprises Society) Pavilion, and the newest Cyberport Pavilion.

An Event Curated through Extensive Partnerships

Placing collaboration at the forefront of their high-value event model, ReThink HK not only catalysed cross-sectoral partnerships within the Hong Kong sustainability ecosystem, but simultaneously built the event through extensive partnerships.

As their exclusive co-organiser, Business Environment Council (BEC) has once again enriched the event experience by co-curating the BEC Pavilion and BEC Business Transformation Theatre. The 2-day BEC Business Transformation Theatre occurred alongside six other content-themed Theatres, hosting over 60 leaders and experts to rethink how communities function in Hong Kong, alongside rethinking how SMEs approach sustainability.

"We are excited to celebrate our fourth year of collaboration with ReThink HK. Through our exclusive partnership, we have successfully united our members to exchange best practices and drive changes in green business models. This has amplified the impact of our net-zero initiatives, empowered businesses to embrace environmental and social responsibilities, and fostered a city-wide movement that uplifts industries and society as a whole. Moving forward we shall remain steadfast in our commitment towards driving positive change in the business sector and the wider community. Let's work together to unite all sectors and champion collective responsibility in tackling climate challenges as we strive for a greener and more sustainable Hong Kong." stated Mr Simon Ng, Chief Executive Officer of BEC.

Rethink HK is proud to have secured extensive support from corporate partners and sponsors, all united by their shared vision for a cleaner, greener and more sustainable city, for all. This year's leading Sponsors include BNP Paribas, ERM, EY, Hactl, Hang Lung Properties, Hong Kong Land, HSBC, JLL, Lufthansa, MTR Corporation, OCBC, RESET Carbon, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Swire Pacific and UNIFI3D amongst many more. Their extensive collaboration network underscores ReThink HK's unparalleled approach to driving sustainable change across industries. By uniting stakeholders from various sectors, the event fosters a sense of shared responsibility in paving the path towards a circular and net-zero Hong Kong economy.

Comprehensive Conference Shaping Remarkable Insights

Comprising eight theatres and stages, a series of deep-dive workshops, and stimulating roundtable discussion, the ReThink HK Conference brought together renowned experts to shape the sustainability discourse across 120+ sessions. The theatres and stages represented the prevalent facets of sustainable development, including the Net Zero & Nature Positive Theatre (Keynote), BEC Business Transformation Theatre, Sustainable Buildings & Facilities Theatre, People & Purpose Theatre, Liveable Cities & Transportation Theatre, Sustainable Finance & Supply Chains Theatre, along with the Change Makers Stage and newly introduced European Stage. Facilitating open dialogue and knowledge sharing, a series of Roundtable Workshops explored approaches to rethinking talent development, artificial intelligence, food systems, diversity and inclusion, marketing and communications, and Hong Kong streets.

Gearing Up for ReThink HK 2025

Building upon previous success, the sixth edition of ReThink HK, returning on 11 – 12 September 2025 at Hall 1 of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, will elevate the experience with an expanded array of exhibitors, innovative solutions, and comprehensive conference topics. Bringing together business leaders, sustainability practitioners, and thought leaders from across the globe, ReThink HK remains committed to catalysing tangible transformations towards a brighter, greener, and more sustainable tomorrow.

