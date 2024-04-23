Revenue Surpasses 50 Billion: BlueFocus Accelerates Towards the AI Native Era

BEIJING, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueFocus (300058.SZ) disclosed its 2023 annual report, revealing a revenue milestone of CN¥52.61 billion (US$7.26 billion), 43.44% growth from the previous year, and a net operating cash flow of CN¥633 million. This achievement positioned BlueFocus as the first domestic marketing firm to surpass CN¥50 billion in revenue.

Simultaneously, BlueFocus unveiled its performance report for the first quarter of 2024, continuing its strong momentum of growth from 2023 with a revenue of ¥15.78 billion, representing a substantial year-on-year increase of 61.74%.

In the field of generative AI, BlueFocus' CEO Pan Fei mentioned in his "Letter to Investors" that over the past year, generative AI has been gradually integrated into the daily operations - business models, process improvements, organizational structures, and talent development.

The marketing industry in China is a trillion-level market, and in this increasingly competitive market, technology algorithms, content creation, creative services, search, e-commerce, and gaming are all seeing significant and nearly insurmountable bottlenecks.

In the future, the AI strategy direction of BlueFocus in 2024 is clear and focused: continue to explore and practice on the ground, use AI to create more projects, and increase revenue. BlueFocus will continue with an extremely open and sincere attitude of cooperation with the world's best AI companies, iterate rapidly on BlueAI 1.0 and begin building a truly AI Native model.

BlueFocus' strategy is not only 'All In AI' but also moving forward with an 'AI First' mindset. That strategy extends from investments and incentives to talent development. AI-related priorities and rewards are consistently placed at the forefront.

In the overseas advertising market, BlueFocus has helped nearly 70,000 Chinese enterprises reach the global market of which many started with it as small companies and grew to today's unicorns. The business scale is moving steadily towards its goal of US$10 billion, and it has achieved a top-ranking market share across the major global media platforms.

AI will undoubtedly reshape the future of the marketing industry and also reshape a new BlueFocus. Its internal strategy is very clear – aim for a hundred-billion scale, become an industrial leader in generative AI by combining scale with imagination space. Scale is its basic foundation, and AI is its strongest engine. Grasping these two extremely rare opportunities, BlueFocus has an excellent chance to rise to a higher level, even achieve a complete transformation, and become a leader in the global intelligent marketing era.

