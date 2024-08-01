"Reviving Ancient Wisdom: Sino-Japanese Historical and Cultural Heritage Exchange" Series Events Successfully Held in Tokyo

TOKYO, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of July 30, the Reviving Ancient Wisdom: Sino-Japanese Historical and Cultural Heritage Exchange series events, co-hosted by the China Intercontinental Communication Center of the State Council Information Office of the People's Republic of China, and the Tokyo Ancient Zen Art Museum, was successfully held in Tokyo. This event, using historical and cultural ties as a bridge, aimed to promote cultural exchange between China and Japan and showcase the enduring vitality of China's outstanding traditional culture.

The plaque of the “Homeward Bound” project is unveiled during the event.

The events were attended by over 80 distinguished guests, including Chinese and Japanese political figures, scholars, friends, and media representatives. Notable attendees included Chen Zheng, Minister-Counselor for Cultural Affairs at the Chinese Embassy in Japan; Yoshida Kumiko, Japanese House of Representatives member; Nagata Tetsuji, Vice President of the Japan-China Friendship Association in Tokyo; Uragami Mitsuru, Executive Director of the International Ukiyo-e Society; and Tang Guoqiang, Chairman of the Actor Committee of the China Federation of Radio and Television Associations.

In his speech, a representative from the External Promotion Department of China's State Council Information Office emphasized the profound historical and cultural ties between China and Japan. At a crucial period in Sino-Japanese relations, it is essential to use these cultural ties to promote mutual understanding and trust between the people of both countries.

Japanese House of Representatives member Yoshida Kumiko highlighted the long history of cultural exchange between China and Japan, describing it as a valuable asset. She stressed the importance of mutual respect and continued cultural exchange between the two nations.

Minister-Counselor Chen Zheng remarked that cultural exchanges have always played a crucial role in stabilizing and developing bilateral relations. He expressed hope that events like "Reviving Ancient Wisdom" would further bring the people of both countries closer together and create conditions and momentum for friendly cooperation and joint development.

Uragami Mitsuru, Executive Director of the International Ukiyo-e Society, noted that the cultural similarities and close connections between China and Japan make cultural exchanges highly significant for deepening mutual understanding.

Tang Guoqiang, Chairman of the Actor Committee of the China Federation of Radio and Television Associations, emphasized that dialogue and exchange are vital for mutual learning and inspiration between the people of both countries. He expressed confidence that this event would elevate the exchange and cooperation in the field of historical and cultural heritage preservation and utilization.

During the events, attendees witnessed the unveiling of the plaque for the "Homeward Bound" project, aimed at repatriating Chinese cultural heritage artifacts scattered in Japan. This project seeks to provide important resources for research in history, culture, and art, and to foster in-depth exchange and cooperation between China and Japan in the fields of historical research and cultural heritage preservation.

Following the ceremony, guests toured the Tokyo Ancient Zen Art Museum's collection, marveling at the historically rich and artistically excellent exhibits.

The Future World International Youth Art Exhibition featured paintings and calligraphy by youth from China, Japan, the United States, France, and Central Asia, showcasing their understanding of history and culture, enthusiasm for contemporary life, and vision for the future. These vibrant works conveyed the creativity and energy of the youth, symbolizing the seeds of friendship taking root and flourishing in their hearts.

At the Book and Cultural Creativity Exhibition, attendees explored a variety of exhibits, including the "Chinese Culture" series of Japanese books by the China Intercontinental Press, the "Cultural Keywords" and "Boya Bilingual Masterpieces" series by Foreign Language Teaching and Research Press, Longmen paper sculpture lamps and cultural relic restoration blind boxes by Magic Square Creative, and Buddhist cultural creations from the Yungang Research Institute and Taiyuan Tianlongshan Grottoes Museum, as well as collections from the Shanxi Museum. These exhibits, with their professional content and innovative formats, showcased the rich connotations and unique charm of traditional Chinese culture and attracted much interest from the attendees.

The event was co-hosted by the China Intercontinental Communication Center of China's State Council Information Office and the Tokyo Ancient Zen Art Museum, and co-organized by the Oriental Cultural and Technical Exchange Committee of the China Association for Promoting International Economic & Technical Cooperation and Jian Yuan Han Hai (Hainan) Cultural Development Co., Ltd.

SOURCE China Intercontinental Communication Center