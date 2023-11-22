Revolutionising Car Insurance: Savvy Drivers Score FREE Coverage with Budget Direct!

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a bold move to reshape perceptions of car insurance, award-winning online insurer, Budget Direct Insurance is celebrating the success of its ongoing Pay Less or Pay Nothing* Challenge. This initiative has not only engaged motorists across Singapore but has also given drivers the chance to secure a lower premium or walk away with complimentary* insurance coverage.

Pictured are winners Glen Lim and Goh P.K. who won free car insurance from Budget Direct. (PRNewsfoto/Budget Direct Insurance Singapore)

Two of the latest winners, Glen Lim and Goh P.K., shared their experiences of securing free car insurance from Budget Direct. Glen Lim, impressed by the ease of participation, remarked, "It was very easy to enter and get a quote. I had all my renewal documents ready as I was all set to compare quotes and get the best deal. And I certainly did!" Goh P.K., initially sceptical, decided to take the challenge, saying, "At first, I thought it was a hoax. But I just had a go as I had nothing to lose anyway and I got free car insurance for a year, which is big savings for me."

The Pay Less or Pay Nothing Challenge invites drivers to obtain a comprehensive car insurance quote from Budget Direct and compare it with their current insurer's renewal notice. If Budget Direct Insurance confirms that the premium in the renewal notice is cheaper, for the same level of coverage, motorists not only save money but also receive free insurance from Budget Direct.

CEO Simon Birch said the promotion is focused on highlighting substantial savings. "Drivers with us can make a saving of up to 55% on car insurance premiums, and that's a significant sum. While many insurance companies offer promotions such as discounts, vouchers, and cashback, an independent study confirms that Budget Direct Insurance consistently provides better deals."

The independent study conducted by consumer researchers, ValueChampion^, substantiates Budget Direct's position as the provider of Singapore's cheapest comprehensive car insurance plans. Regardless of gender and No Claims Discounts (NCD), Budget Direct customers enjoy insurance premiums up to 55% lower than the average rates offered by other insurers.

Award-winning Customer Service Team

Budget Direct Insurance's dedication to delivering exceptional customer service has been recognised with the prestigious Feefo Platinum Trusted Service Award year after year. This independent global award is presented to companies that consistently provide outstanding customer experiences. With nearly 8,500 satisfied customers sharing their feedback on the independent reviews' platform, the digital online insurer has earned an impressive average score of 4.7/5 stars, solidifying its reputation as a customer-centric insurance provider.

CEO Simon Birch added, "This challenge is an exciting opportunity for drivers to secure insurance that fits their budget. With our competitive pricing and unwavering award-winning service, the challenge is on!"

^See ValueChampion for the full report.

*See Budget Direct's Pay Less or Pay Nothing Challenge terms and conditions.

About Budget Direct Insurance

Budget Direct Insurance is an award-winning online digital insurance company for car, motorcycle, and travel. It is part of an international group which provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. Their brands include Compare the Market in the UK, Budget Direct in Australia, and Telesure in South Africa.

SOURCE Budget Direct Insurance Singapore