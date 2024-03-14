Revolutionizing Urban Commuting: Introducing the G2 Quantum Electric Motorcycle

SINGAPORE, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of urban commuting just got a whole lot brighter with the G2 Quantum electric motorcycle which launched in Singapore in October 2023. Engineered for efficiency, sustainability, and style, this cutting-edge two-wheeler is poised to transform the way Singaporeans navigate the city streets.

The G2 Quantum Electric Motorcycle is approved for use in the Singapore market and is available for sales, rent or lease.

Designed by Quantum Mobility, a pioneering force in the electric vehicle industry, the G2 Quantum electric motorcycle represents a significant leap forward in green transportation technology. Built on a proven motorcycle platform, coupled with a powerful 3kW motor and a maximum output of 5kW, this sleek machine delivers both exhilarating performance and eco-conscious functionality.

Thet features of the G2 Quantum consists of riding modes, reverse assist and cruise control and many more. Its parts are also meticulously curated and tailored specifically to meet the unique demands of the Singaporean market. From its durable chassis to its advanced battery system, every component has been carefully selected and optimized for maximum efficiency and reliability.

"At Quantum Mobility, we're committed to revolutionizing the way people move through their cities," says Director of Business Development, Mr. Teo JC. "With the G2 Quantum electric motorcycle, we're providing Singaporeans with a sustainable, cost-effective alternative to traditional gasoline-powered vehicles."

In addition to its impressive performance capabilities, the G2 Quantum also offers a range of features designed to enhance the rider experience. From its intuitive controls to its ergonomic design, every aspect of this electric motorcycle has been engineered with the comfort and convenience of the rider in mind.

But perhaps most importantly, Quantum Mobility is not just selling a product - they're building a community. Through comprehensive training, education, and test ride programs, the company is empowering early adopters to embrace the electric revolution and become ambassadors for change in their communities.

"We believe that education is key to accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles," says Mr. Teo JC. "That's why we're committed to providing our customers with the knowledge and resources they need to make the switch to sustainable transportation."

With the launch of the G2 Quantum electric motorcycle, Quantum Mobility is setting a new standard for urban commuting in Singapore and beyond. By combining cutting-edge technology with a commitment to sustainability and community engagement, they're proving that the future of transportation is electric - and it's brighter than ever before.

Quantum Mobility is a start-up in Singapore and is focused on accelerating the adoption of electric motorcycles. The start-up is rolling out rental and leasing programmes this quarter. Enquiries and partnerships, please contact [email protected]

