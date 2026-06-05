Rezonate Raises US$5 Million and Unveils New Brand Identity to Accelerate U.S. Expansion

Singapore-founded AI company scales enterprise AI agents across new industries and global markets

SINGAPORE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rezonate, the Singapore-founded AI engagement company, today announced a US$5 million fundraise to support its expansion into the United States and accelerate the next phase of its global growth in enterprise AI.

The announcement marks a significant milestone in the company's evolution, alongside the launch of its new brand identity, Rezonate, reflecting its broader mission to help enterprises across industries transform customer and workforce engagement through AI agents. The new name marks a deeper shift - a belief that the next leap in enterprise AI isn't just about responding faster, but about connecting in a way that's felt, understood, and remembered.

Founded in Singapore, Rezonate has built and deployed AI solutions across healthcare, insurance, financial services, sports and other enterprise sectors across Asia. The company specializes in AI agents for customer engagement, enabling organizations to move beyond AI experimentation into scalable deployment, helping automate engagement workflows, improve service delivery, automate seamless customer support, drive conversions with personalized outreach, cut operating costs, and scale operational efficiency across regulated and complex environments.

"The rebrand to Rezonate reflects how the company has evolved," said Peiru Teo, CEO of Rezonate. "We were forged over a decade in healthcare - one of the most human and high‑stakes industries there is - but what we are seeing globally is that enterprises across every industry face the same engagement and operational challenges. Rezonate represents our ambition to help organizations deploy AI agents for customer engagement that are intelligent, scalable, and human-centered globally."

The US$5 million fundraise will support Rezonate's expansion into the United States, strengthen commercial partnerships, and accelerate the development of its AI agent platform.

Rezonate's evolution reflects a broader shift in the market: enterprises are increasingly adopting AI systems that transform conversations and existing data into actionable outcomes, enabling revenue growth, stronger customer retention, and improved service delivery at scale.

About Rezonate

Rezonate is a Singapore-founded AI company building AI agents for customer engagement across healthcare, insurance, financial services, sports and other enterprise sectors. Its platform enables organizations to automate engagement workflows, improve service delivery, drive revenue growth through more effective customer engagement, and scale operational efficiency across regulated and complex environments. Learn more at https://getrezonate.com/.

SOURCE Rezonate