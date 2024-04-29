RGE Hosts Inaugural Job Fair and Exhibition in Medan, Indonesia

The event attracted hundreds of young people who learned about the diverse career opportunities on offer

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RGE, a Singapore-headquartered multinational group of resource-based manufacturing companies, recently hosted an inaugural, week-long RGE Job Fair and Exhibition in Medan, Indonesia that attracted hundreds of young people seeking employment opportunities.

Adopting the theme "Your Future Starts Here", the event celebrates the idea that each individual is empowered to shape their own future and offers rare opportunities for young talents, especially in Medan, to join and work in global companies such as RGE.

The RGE Job Fair and Exhibition, which was held at Uniplaza, Medan from 30 March 2024 to 5 April 2024, attracted more than 2,000 candidates with close to 1,000 curriculum vitae received. The event was inaugurated by Ismael Parenus Sinaga, Head of the Manpower Office of North Sumatra Province (Kepala Dinas Ketenagakerjaan Provinsi Sumatera Utara).

Ismael appreciated this important initiative by RGE, which offers the local community a good opportunity to grow together with the company and contribute to the growth of the local economy. "The RGE Job Fair and Exhibition assures us that there are companies from North Sumatra with a promising future, even on a global scale. I am very proud of the theme of this event, which is that the future of the younger generation starts here, at this RGE job fair," said Ismael.

Ignatius Purnomo, Head of Corporate Communications for RGE in Indonesia, stated that this event was a golden opportunity for young talents in Medan to get to know RGE and become part of the company. "As a global company, we continuously innovate and develop downstream products. Through this event, we hope that many young talents in Medan can eventually become a part of, and contribute to, RGE," he said.

Sri Sara Nisa (20), a student at Prima Indonesia University, welcomed the 2024 RGE Job Fair and Exhibition. According to her, this event provides benefits for both students and those who have graduated from college.

"I am very interested in the topic of sustainability which is the focus of RGE. I learned that every company must apply sustainable principles that are beneficial for the climate and ultimately good for the sustainability of the company itself," said Sri.

The different businesses of RGE, including APRIL, Apical, Asian Agri and APR, participated in the RGE Job Fair and Exhibition, where roles in these companies were advertised. In addition, daily seminars and talk shows were held to introduce the RGE group of companies as well as the Tanoto Foundation to the visitors.

