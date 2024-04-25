RGE Partners with Singapore Fashion Council on Scholarship in Responsible Fashion

The scholarship is a one-time merit or potential-based award of S$10,000 that is fully sponsored by RGE

SINGAPORE, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RGE, a Singapore-headquartered multinational group of resource-based manufacturing companies, has partnered with the Singapore Fashion Council to offer a "Responsible Fashion Scholarship" (the Scholarship) to outstanding individuals who aspire to contribute to the fashion industry and ecosystem in Singapore, and become future leaders and change-makers in the sector.

The Scholarship, in the form of a one-time merit or potential-based award of S$10,000 that is fully sponsored by RGE, will be offered to Singapore Citizens or Singapore Permanent Residents who are undertaking full-time undergraduate or post-graduate programme at a reputable local or overseas institution. Priority will be given to applicants in these three priority areas: Sustainability in the Fashion or Textile Industry, Circularity in the Fashion Industry, and Sustainable Innovation for Material Science/Research for Fashion/Textile Industry.

The award can be used by the scholar to cover costs relating to their full-time programme, including but not limited to tuition fees, compulsory fees or materials for study. Scholars will be required to fulfil commitments during their course of study, and a service commitment in the Singapore fashion sector within two years upon graduation.

RGE has made significant financial and research commitments over the years to advance sustainable fashion and textile recycling, partnering with industry and academia to drive innovation in this space. These include a funding of around S$3 million over three years to support the Textile & Fashion Federation's fashion sustainability programme in Singapore and a five-year research collaboration with Singapore's Nanyang Technological University on innovation in textile recycling technology, the latter of which is part of RGE's US$200 million commitment on next-generation textile fibre innovation and technology. These initiatives affirm RGE's ambitions to be not just the largest viscose producer, but also a leader in sustainable textile fibre production.

The deadline for applications is 5pm SGT, 30 April 2024. For more information on the Scholarship, please visit: https://lnkd.in/gdY_28PC.

About Singapore Fashion Council

Singapore Fashion Council (SFC) serves as the catalyst driving the industry's continuous growth, with a focus on three key areas: Asian Craftsmanship, Sustainability, and Innovation & Technology.

With a mission to empower and inspire all brands across the fashion ecosystem, SFC works closely with diverse partners to offer readily-accessible resources, meaningful networks, sustainability-focused innovations, and future-forward insights — unlocking new opportunities for impact.

More information can be found at sgfashioncouncil.org.sg

About RGE – www.rgei.com

Headquartered in Singapore, RGE is a group of resource-based manufacturing companies with global operations. We produce sustainable natural fibres, edible oils, green packaging and clean natural gas used to create products that feed, clothe and energise the world. We help improve billions of peoples' lives through sustainable products they use every day. With more than US$35 billion in assets and 70,000 employees, we are creating a more recyclable, biodegradable and lower carbon future.

Committed to sustainable development, conservation and community development, we strive towards what is good for the community, good for the country, good for the climate, good for the customer, and good for the company. With current operations spanning across Indonesia, China, Brazil, Spain and Canada, we continue to expand and engage new markets.

