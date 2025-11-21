RHB Singapore Celebrates Launch of Parkway Premier Centre with Exclusive Wealth Promotions

SINGAPORE, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RHB Singapore announces today the opening of its new Parkway Premier Centre at Parkway Parade, following a comprehensive expansion that positions the Branch as a service hub for personal, priority and business clients. The expansion marks a key milestone in the Bank's growth journey and reinforces its commitment to progressing in step with its customers. Drawing inspiration from Peranakan traditions of gracious hospitality, the spatial layout brings together the personal touch of relationship banking with the welcoming warmth customers deserve.

RHB Singapore Senior Management team celebrates the opening of the RHB Parkway Premier Centre with a cake-cutting ceremony. In celebration of the opening of its Parkway Premier Centre, RHB Singapore offers exclusive wealth promotions and an app redemption offer.

To celebrate the launch, clients who purchase an insurance or investment product will receive limited-edition Peranakan-themed collectibles. In addition, from 21 to 25 November, RHB clients can redeem a box of three Pandan Gula Melaka cupcakes and a regular-sized beverage voucher to be redeemed at the Parkway outlet of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf by presenting their login screen on the RHB SG Mobile Banking App. Redemptions are limited to the first 300 customers, with a maximum of 100 redemptions per day and one redemption per customer.

Celebrating Heritage. Embracing Progress.

Designed to blend modern banking facilities with a strong sense of cultural heritage, the Parkway Branch and Premier Centre is inspired by Peranakan design motifs. This design approach reflects Singapore's rich cultural tapestry and creates a warm and welcoming environment where clients can enjoy personalised banking services in a space that harmonises tradition with contemporary sophistication.

"The new Parkway Premier Centre reflects RHB's commitment to delivering personalised, culturally connected banking experiences for all our clients, from everyday banking to wealth planning," said Coreen Kwan, Head of Retail Banking at RHB Singapore. "By combining our heritage-inspired design with expanded wealth and banking services, we continue to strengthen our position as the trusted bank of choice across the community."

RHB invites clients and visitors to experience the expanded Parkway Branch and Premier Centre at Parkway Parade, B1-83A. For more information on appointments and exclusive promotions, please visit rhbgroup.com/parkwaypremier.

About RHB Singapore

RHB Singapore was first established in 1961 through a series of rapid expansion and strategic mergers. For more than half a century in Singapore, RHB has garnered invaluable financial experience and transferred those insights of service excellence on to clients, helping individuals and corporations fulfil their financial goals. RHB Singapore's core businesses are streamlined into five pillars, namely Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Treasury and Asset Management. RHB Banking Group aspires to deliver superior customer experience and shareholder value; and to be recognised as a Leading Multinational Financial Services Group.



Find out more about RHB Singapore at www.rhbgroup.com.sg.

