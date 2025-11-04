Rhythm of Numbers Across Millennia • Dialogue with the World ---- The Series of Commemoration Activities for the Anniversary of Liu Hui's Birth Held in Seoul, the Republic of Korea

BEIJING, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 24, 2025, the "Rhythm of Numbers Across Millennia •Dialogue with the World" —— The Series of Commemoration Activities for the Anniversary of Liu Hui's Birth successfully commenced in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. Through various formats such as thematic exhibitions, academic exchanges, and dialogues on civilization, the event facilitated scientific and cultural exchange, comprehensively showcasing the outstanding achievements of ancient Chinese mathematician Liu Hui and his profound influence on the development of mathematics in East Asia. The event was hosted by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST), organized by the National Communication Center for Science and Technology of CAST, the National Museum for Modern Chinese Scientists, and the China Intercontinental Communication Center, with academic support provided by the Institute for the History of Natural Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Centered around the theme "Algorithmic Thinking and the Shared Heritage of East Asia – From The Nine Chapters on the Mathematical Art to Modern Algorithms," this series of commemorative activities focused on the mutual learning between ancient Chinese and Korean mathematical classics, highlighting the inheritance of algorithmic thinking within East Asia's scientific and technological traditions. Integrating concepts of lightweight design, artistic expression, and modular presentation, the event vividly outlined Liu Hui's pioneering contributions in areas such as the calculation of Pi and the double difference method through diverse forms including replicated documents, illustrated reconstructions, and multimedia interactions. It also demonstrated the far-reaching impact of the algorithmic system established by The Nine Chapters on the Mathematical Art on mathematics education in East Asia.

At the opening ceremony, Bai Yuanping, Deputy Director of the National Communication Center for Science and Technology of CAST, delivered a speech on behalf of the host organization and issued a proposal to strengthen international scientific exchange and cooperation, promote broad sci-tech humanities exchanges, and advance the prosperity of global scientific endeavors. Lee Byung-jin, member of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, attended the event and emphasized that the UNESCO General Assembly's approval of the commemorative activities for Liu Hui's birth anniversary not only recognizes the scientific wisdom of ancient China but also signifies the importance of cultural exchange within East Asian civilization.

During the academic exchange session, several renowned scholars from China and South Korea shared their latest research findings. Kim Young-wook, President of the Korean Society for History of Mathematics and Professor at Korea University, delivered a speech titled Korean Geometry: The Convergence of Eastern and Western Traditions, further illustrating the integration and resonance of classical mathematical thought between China and South Korea. Zou Dahai, Research Fellow at the Institute for the History of Natural Sciences, Chinese Academy of Sciences, presented The Motivational Mechanism Behind Liu Hui's Mathematical Innovation: From the Proposition and Proof of Liu Hui's Principle, revealing the innovative nature of Liu Hui's mathematical methods. Professor Feng Lisheng from Tsinghua University delivered a presentation titled Drawing from Antiquity to Innovate: Liu Hui and the Construction of the Double Difference Measurement System, offering an in-depth analysis of Liu Hui's exceptional contributions to surveying. Professor Guo Shirong from Inner Mongolia Normal University traced the dissemination of The Nine Chapters on the Mathematical Art on the Korean Peninsula, presenting the historical context of mathematical exchange between China and South Korea.

A roundtable discussion themed "Algorithmic Thinking and the Shared Cultural Heritage of East Asia" was also held, featuring guests from the economic, cultural, and educational sectors of both countries. They engaged in in-depth discussions on the contemporary value of Liu Hui's ideas, exploring practical pathways for mutual learning in scientific civilization and educational cooperation from multiple perspectives.

Science knows no borders, and cooperation knows no end. This series of events not only paid profound tribute to Liu Hui's mathematical achievements but also served as a meaningful endeavor to establish a dialogue mechanism for sci-tech civilization between China and South Korea.

In November 2023, the 42nd Session of the General Conference of UNESCO reviewed and approved the series of commemorative activities for Liu Hui's birth anniversary recommended by CAST, designating 2024–2025 as the "Year of Liu Hui." This event is the first anniversary event themed around scientists that China has successfully won the bid to host with UNESCO. In 2025, a series of commemorative events are planned to be held in countries including the Republic of Korea, Italy, and Azerbaijan.

SOURCE China Intercontinental Communication Center