Ribbon Joins IOWN Global Forum to Propel Development of Next Generation Optical Networks

Focus on delivering increased benefits and capabilities

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks today announced that it has joined the Innovative Optical and Wireless Network (IOWN) Global Forum to contribute to the development of next generation optical networks.

"Next generation networks have the power to change our society, and we look forward to collaborating with other industry leaders to drive advances in these critical technologies," said Drazen Lukic, Ribbon's Senior Vice President Technology & Solutions IP Optical Business Unit.

Today's optical networks are delivering increased bandwidth and flexibility as public and private clouds, video streaming, home office and other services make constant demands on the infrastructure. Ribbon's optimized, automated and open solutions are designed to gracefully evolve to seamlessly meet future requirements.

Founded in 2020 by NTT, Intel and Sony, the IOWN Global Forum counts more than 140 member organizations collaborating to accelerate the innovation and adoption of new communications infrastructures.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

[email protected]

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633020/Ribbon_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.