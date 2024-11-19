Ribbon Strengthens Commitment to Thai Market with Expanded Manufacturing

Augments in-country activity to better serve global market

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), which helps many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure operators modernize and protect their networks with its secure cloud communications and IP optical networking solutions, continues to invest in Thailand and will showcase its innovative solutions at Telecoms World Asia Nov 19-20 in Bangkok.

"Thailand's digital economy is expected to contribute 25% of the country's GDP by 2027 according to the Thailand Board of Investment, underscoring its pivotal role in the ASEAN region," said Drazen Lukic, Ribbon's SVP Global Product Management and Operations. "This makes it an ideal location for expanding production of our advanced transport platforms."

Ribbon integrated Thailand into its global supply chain in 2023 and began manufacturing select IP Optical products, including the Apollo 9408 and 9600 platforms, which use 5nm-140Gbaud technology to deliver high density and low power consumption optical transport with up to 1.2T wavelengths. The rapid ramp-up in production is set to further increase in 2025.

Ribbon is exhibiting at stand G03 at Telecoms World Asia. Visitors can experience our demos and meet our experts to gain insights on tackling middle mile challenges. Additionally, Mr. Lukic will present "Maximizing ROI with an Intelligent Middle Mile" on November 19th at noon, local time.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

Important Information Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including those regarding the expected benefits from use of Ribbon Communication's products, are forward-looking statements. The actual results of Ribbon Communications may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information regarding risks and uncertainties associated with Ribbon Communications' business, please refer to the "Risk Factors" section of Ribbon Communications' most recent annual or quarterly report filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements represent Ribbon Communications' views only as of the date on which such statement is made and should not be relied upon as representing Ribbon Communications' views as of any subsequent date. While Ribbon Communications may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point, Ribbon Communications specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact

+1 (978) 614-8050

[email protected]

Media Contact

Catherine Berthier

+1 (646) 741-1974

[email protected]

SOURCE Ribbon Communications Inc.