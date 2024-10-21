Ribbon's JITC and FIPS-Compliant Solutions Enable DISA Voice Modernization Mandate

Seamless transition delivers increased security and capabilities

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ribbon Communications Inc. (Nasdaq: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world's largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced that it has been selected as the technology provider for the US Department of Defense Information Services Agency (DISA) Soft Switch Backbone (SSBB) RFP awarded to ValidaTek, Inc. The mission of the SSBB is to provide a global, secure, and resilient mission critical voice communications infrastructure to all branches and agencies of the US Department of Defense.

Ribbon is delivering state of the art voice communication infrastructure components to help modernize and secure DISA's communications network, reducing cybersecurity vulnerabilities while lowering the cost of operations.

"The defense community is confronting an ever-escalating security threat environment, which legacy phone systems and communications equipment are ill-equipped to address," said Bill Grabner, Ribbon's Vice President, Federal Markets. "With deployments in all four branches of the US military and in major defense organizations across the globe, Ribbon delivers a proven migration path to a modern communications infrastructure which provides updated capabilities and increased security, in line with stringent government mandates and unique deployment needs."

Ribbon is partnering with Tyto Athene to support ValidaTek in this global technology deployment.

About Ribbon

Ribbon Communications (Nasdaq: RBBN) delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises and critical infrastructure sectors globally. We engage deeply with our customers, helping them modernize their networks for improved competitive positioning and business outcomes in today's smart, always-on and data-hungry world. Our innovative, end-to-end solutions portfolio delivers unparalleled scale, performance, and agility, including core to edge software-centric solutions, cloud-native offers, leading-edge security and analytics tools, along with IP and optical networking solutions for 5G. We maintain a keen focus on our commitments to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters, offering an annual Sustainability Report to our stakeholders. To learn more about Ribbon, please visit rbbn.com.

