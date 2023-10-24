Rice Robotics Introduces Hong Kong's First Robot-Empowered Smart Building Solution for Commercial Use at CITIC Tower

HONG KONG, Oct. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rice Robotics announces its partnership with CITIC Pacific to introduce a 'same-building' cleaning robot service at CITIC Tower, Central, marking a milestone in autonomous intra-building logistics. Building on the success of its 'same-building delivery' service which is already operational in various locations in Japan, Rice Robotics is set to revolutionize Hong Kong's smart building landscape by permanently implementing this cutting-edge technology at CITIC Tower.

Through seamless API integration with the building's elevators and turnstiles, Rice Robotics' innovative cleaning robots effortlessly navigate every corner of the building. These robots can autonomously access every floor within CITIC Tower, ensuring comprehensive cleaning services throughout the entire building. Integration with the elevators enables efficient travel between floors, eliminating manual intervention. Extended integration with the turnstiles provides smooth and secure passage, allowing for uninterrupted workflow.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Rice Robotics and introduce the innovative same-building cleaning robot service at CITIC Tower, reflecting our commitment to providing a safe and hygienic environment for our occupants," said Derek Au, General Manager – Property Management at CITIC Pacific. "The integration of advanced robotics technology into building systems enhances cleaning efficiency and showcases our dedication to embracing cutting-edge solutions. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact of this collaboration will bring to building management."

"Through this partnership, Rice Robotics elevates robots from mere assistants to indispensable members of the building," said Victor Lee, CEO of Rice Robotics. "With the successful implementation of this concept, Rice Robotics plans to expand the application to other commercial buildings, serving more customers in more locations."

The 'same-building cleaning' service revolutionizes hygiene standards and opens the door to an easily extendable 'same-building delivery' service. This opportunity will benefit restaurants within intelligent buildings by efficiently catering to occupants' demands. Consumers can enjoy cost-effective takeaways compared to online delivery services. By seamlessly integrating delivery capabilities with the building's existing infrastructure, Rice Robotics empowers businesses to enhance customer experience and unlock new avenues for revenue growth.

Moreover, Rice Robotics will also leverage its latest robot, Chat, to enhance intelligent building management. Chat, an AI-powered robot, assists human staff by combining natural language processing and advanced navigation algorithms. It engages in voice-based Q&A interactions in multiple languages and provide seamless way guidance throughout the building.

In addition to the partnership with CITIC Pacific, Rice Robotics has achieved other significant milestones. In July, the company successfully secured US$7 million in pre-Series A funding, demonstrating strong investor confidence in its vision and potential. It established a 13,000 sq.ft production plant in Hong Kong for 100% local design and manufacturing. Strategic partnerships with renowned clients in Japan, including SoftBank, Japan Post, Mitsui Group, and Toyota Motor Corporation, drive the expansion of robot delivery services overseas. These achievements solidify Rice Robotics' position as a trusted leader in the industry. With the introduction of same-building cleaning and delivery services in Hong Kong, Rice Robotics continues to redefine robotics, delivering cutting-edge solutions that transform how we live and work.

About Rice Robotics

Established in 2019, Rice Robotics has emerged as a pioneering force in the field of workforce automation. With their advanced delivery and cleaning robots, the company is at the forefront of revolutionizing industries. These cutting-edge robots possess the ability to navigate complex environments, operate elevators, and autonomously recharge, eliminating the need for human intervention. Rice Robotics has successfully deployed their robots across a diverse range of locations, including malls, offices, hotels, and residences in Hong Kong, Japan, and Thailand. Their unwavering dedication lies in shaping a future where robots are as commonplace and indispensable as smartphones in today's world. For more information, please visit: https://www.ricerobotics.com/

