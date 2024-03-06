RichWorks Guides 65 Entrepreneurs To Exceed RM10 Million In Sales Per Year - Not Easy, But Achievable

RichWorks is determined to guide 100 entrepreneurs and businesses to achieve annual sales exceeding RM10 Million by 2024.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RichWorks International Sdn. Bhd., a trailblazer in entrepreneurial empowerment, proudly reveals an ambitious goal to cultivate and nurture 100 Gladiators – TITANIUM members who embody entrepreneurial excellence with an annual sales revenue surpassing RM 10 Million in the year 2024.

As RichWorks forges ahead in 2024, the organization remains committed to fostering a new generation of Gladiators who will shape the future of entrepreneurship in Malaysia, an aim that remains in the face of a more challenging environment in 2024. Despite potential hurdles in the form of a global poly-crisis and rising costs of doing business , particularly in terms of raw materials and other factors, the determination to reach this target reflects a resilient mindset and a commitment to overcoming obstacles.

Part of these efforts includes the launch of their book, THE GLADIATORS - Perjalanan 65 Usahawan Biasa Capai Jualan Lebih RM10 Juta Setahun. Officially released at the Wiraland Awards, Inner Circle Meeting (ICM) for RichWorks' Titanium members in PARKROYAL Langkawi Resort in March.

The book narrates the inspiring journey of 65 entrepreneurs - representing 51 businesses, sharing their challenges, successes, and real-world strategies that propelled them from initial business stages to surpassing RM10 million in annual sales. In addition to serving as the book's launch vessel, the Wiraland Awards also recognized 151 businesses across 16 categories for their achievements and improvements in business sales ranging from RM10 million to RM500 million in 2023.

The year 2023 continued to be a testament to RichWorks' resilience and success as their Gladiators accumulated over RM2 billion in total annual group sales. The 541 businesses that underwent RichWorks Mentorship also saw results in staff development, leadership, and sales growth.

"Our annual contribution to the nation's GDP signifies our dedication to both economic growth and nation-building, in alignment with the government's agenda to foster entrepreneurship and drive economic development," shares Datuk Wira Dr. Azizan Osman, Mentor, Founder and Chairman of RichWorks, adding "By empowering individuals with the necessary skills and insights, we actively support initiatives aimed at cultivating a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, to effectively showcase entrepreneurship as a dynamic platform that significantly contributes to the overall well-being of the public and the country."

Since its inception in 2008, RichWorks has empowered over 1.5 million entrepreneurs, leaving an indelible mark on more than 700,000 actively engaged participants through live events. The organization seamlessly transitioned to virtual platforms during the COVID-19 pandemic, guiding over 800,000 participants through entrepreneurship programs, including notable initiatives like the Millionaire Marketing Mastery program, focusing on zero-cost or paid marketing strategies.

In expressing his opinions, Datuk Wira stated, "According to data provided by the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM), a mere 17.4% of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia have the ability of attaining RM1 million in annual sales. In reality, just 3.4% of SMEs are able to make RM10 million or more annually."



"Of the one hundred companies in the marketplace, only three have made sales above RM10 million. Yet, 40% of our 300 Titanium members in the RichWorks community have accomplished that. Our current objective is to build 100 Gladiators by 2024. They are expected to be able to reach sales of more than RM10 million in addition to becoming millionaires."

"This implies that more people will have access to employment possibilities and that more taxes, such as SST and LHDN taxes, will be paid. In conclusion, the national economy will benefit from this initiative."

RichWorks envisions witnessing 100 businesses achieve annual sales exceeding RM10 million in 2024. To meet this vision, the organization recognizes and addresses key challenges faced by entrepreneurs such as mastering branding and marketing strategies to stand out in a crowded market, strategic differentiation of individual brands, products, or services, effective financial management, and more.

Richworks' efforts extend across knowledge dissemination, training programs, and engagement on social media platforms, spanning from free initiatives to paid programs all implemented in a phase-by-phase approach. The programmes aim to empower both existing and new entrepreneurs - emphasizing that dreams can transform into reality with the right guidance and foundational knowledge.

RichWorks also launched an exclusive session, Business Coaching: Your 1st Million or 10 Million in Kota Bharu, Kelantan on April 24 and Shah Alam, Selangor on May 1st. This coaching session is fully sponsored for entrepreneurs, especially business owners who want to achieve sales of RM1 million or more than RM10 million this year.

Those who are interested can apply through the richworks.com/businesscoaching website.

About RichWorks International Sdn. Bhd.

RichWorks International Sdn. Bhd. is the largest entrepreneurship training and coaching company in Malaysia with a holistic focus on branding, marketing, leadership, and finance.

Since its establishment in 2008, RichWorks has been at the forefront of training over 10,000 companies through Master Coach Datuk Wira Dr. Azizan Osman and has attracted more than 1,500,000 participants in over 1,500 live events and online seminars.

With a proven track record, business strategies, and mentoring programs, RichWorks has successfully helped build thousands of entrepreneurs and millionaires within a period of 6 to 24 months.

