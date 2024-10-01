Ricoh Asia Pacific Establishes Malaysia Hub for Digital Transformation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Asia Pacific today announced the official opening of Ricoh Business Services Asia Pacific (RBS) in Malaysia, marking a significant milestone in the company's transformation journey and commitment to operational excellence across the Asia-Pacific region. The new RBS entity will serve as a central hub for Ricoh's shared services, accelerating transformation efforts and enhancing the quality of services offered to customers and stakeholders alike.

Malaysia was chosen as the base for RBS due to its strategic location at the heart of Southeast Asia, providing excellent connectivity to key regional markets. Additionally, Malaysia offers a robust infrastructure and a highly skilled workforce, making it an ideal environment for RBS's operations. These factors, combined with supportive government policies that encourage foreign investment, make Malaysia a compelling destination for multinational companies like Ricoh.

"Malaysia offers a unique combination of strategic advantages, from its geographical location to its deep talent pool," said Masayuki Mori, President of Ricoh Business Services. "This investment reflects our confidence in Malaysia's potential and is critical to achieving our regional goals."

The establishment of RBS will enable Ricoh to centralise essential functions such as IT, finance, HR, and supply chain management, allowing for streamlined processes and improved efficiency across the region. By consolidating these operations, Ricoh will reduce costs and drive greater value for both the company and its customers. This centralised approach will support Ricoh's long-term growth ambitions and help maximise return on investment across its APAC operations.

In addition to operational efficiency, RBS will have a positive impact on the local economy by creating skilled jobs and providing development opportunities for Malaysian professionals. Ricoh is committed to fostering local talent through training programs and regional collaboration initiatives, contributing to both the professional growth of employees and the economic development of Malaysia. This investment highlights Ricoh's broader vision of empowering its people and driving innovation throughout the region.

"This is just the beginning of an exciting journey," Mori added. "With RBS at the heart of our operations, we are well-positioned to become the most trusted digital transformation and workplace service partner in the region. We look forward to building a future where innovation and operational excellence lead the way for Ricoh, our employees, and our customers."

