Ricoh Hong Kong and Halo Energy Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Build a Smart Mobility Ecosystem and Support Enterprises' Green Transformation

HONG KONG, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong's electric vehicle market is developing rapidly. As of the end of May 2026, the number of electric vehicles in Hong Kong had increased to approximately 178,000, accounting for around 19.4% of all vehicles in the city. With the Government continuing to promote the adoption of electric commercial vehicles and the development of charging infrastructure, enterprises' demand for charging management, fleet operations, and carbon emissions data management is also growing. In response to market trends and enterprises' green transformation needs, Ricoh (Hong Kong) Limited ("Ricoh Hong Kong") signed a Memorandum of Understanding with local electric vehicle charging solutions provider Halo Energy last month, formally establishing a strategic partnership. By combining their strengths in enterprise digital services, artificial intelligence, and new energy technologies, the two parties will provide Hong Kong enterprises with one-stop smart electric vehicle charging solutions, helping businesses achieve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, accelerate low-carbon transformation, and jointly drive the development of a smart mobility ecosystem.

Ricoh Hong Kong and Halo Energy signed a Memorandum of Understanding to formally establish a strategic partnership, joining hands to build a smart mobility ecosystem and support enterprises’ green transformation. Pictured from left: Mr. Ricky Chong, Managing Director of Ricoh Hong Kong; Mr. John Tsang, Advisor of Halo Energy; and Mr. Martin Tsang, Chief Executive Officer of Halo Energy, at the signing ceremony.

As ESG becomes an increasingly important agenda for corporate development, market demand for low-carbon operations and green mobility solutions continues to grow. Enterprise electrification is evolving from the question of "whether charging facilities are available" to "how charging resources and energy data can be managed effectively", covering higher-level requirements such as fleet billing management, energy usage analysis, and carbon reduction performance management. As a leader in digital services and office solutions, Ricoh Hong Kong has long been committed to helping enterprises enhance operational efficiency through digitalization, smart workplaces, and innovative technologies. This collaboration with Halo Energy marks Ricoh Hong Kong's extension of its service scope from digital transformation to sustainability, and from smart workplaces to smart mobility, providing more comprehensive solutions to support enterprises in achieving their ESG goals.

Mr. Ricky Chong, Managing Director of Ricoh Hong Kong, said: "Ricoh Hong Kong has always believed that corporate transformation goes beyond digital transformation; it also includes sustainability transformation. With the growing adoption of electric vehicles and rising ESG requirements, we are delighted to collaborate with Halo Energy and incorporate smart charging services into Ricoh Hong Kong's overall solution portfolio. This partnership not only provides customers with more comprehensive value-added services, but also further realizes our vision of building a smart workplace and smart mobility ecosystem, helping enterprises drive green growth through innovative technologies."

Mr. Martin Tsang, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Halo Energy, said: "We are very pleased to collaborate with Ricoh Hong Kong once again and establish a strategic partnership. With its extensive customer base and rich service experience, Ricoh Hong Kong has long provided high-quality solutions to enterprises, while Halo Energy is committed to becoming a leading provider of electric vehicle charging services and solutions, focusing on the development of smart charging infrastructure and the advancement of a green energy ecosystem. We firmly believe that by complementing each other's strengths, both parties can deliver more scalable charging solutions for Hong Kong enterprises and jointly lead Hong Kong towards green transportation and a sustainable future."

Driving the Adoption of Smart Charging and Helping Enterprises Achieve Green Operations

Through this collaboration, Ricoh Hong Kong will introduce Halo Energy's electric vehicle charging network and management platform to provide enterprises with diversified charging solutions, including monthly subscription and prepaid charging models, while supporting the centralized management needs of corporate fleets and commercial customers. Halo Energy has already deployed charging facilities at various commercial locations across Hong Kong and continues to expand its charging network coverage, enabling enterprise customers to deploy electric vehicle charging services in a more flexible and cost-effective manner.

In addition, the solution offers enterprise-grade management features, including consolidated billing, shared usage management, and charging data analytics, helping enterprises simplify daily management processes and improve the utilization of charging resources. Looking ahead, both parties will further explore the integration of energy management, data analytics, and intelligent operations technologies to help enterprises gain a more comprehensive understanding of charging usage and energy efficiency, providing more valuable decision-making insights for ESG management, sustainability performance assessment, and carbon reduction strategies.

Halo Energy currently operates more than 160 charging points across Hong Kong and continues to expand its charging network coverage. Through this collaboration, Ricoh Hong Kong will progressively introduce Halo Energy's charging network resources, allowing enterprise customers to enjoy broader and more convenient charging services. Leveraging Ricoh Hong Kong's extensive experience in serving local enterprises and organizations, together with its one-stop service capabilities covering consultancy, solution design, project management, and after-sales support, customers will be able to deploy and manage electric vehicle charging solutions with greater confidence and efficiency, taking an important step towards electrification and low-carbon operations.

Looking ahead, Ricoh Hong Kong and Halo Energy will further deepen their collaboration, continue to expand charging network coverage and enterprise application scenarios, and explore the integration of more intelligent management technologies, energy management solutions, and data analytics capabilities into charging services. Ricoh Hong Kong also plans to develop more intelligent AI Agents through its InnoAI Hub platform to help enterprise customers analyze energy usage data and provide insightful operational recommendations, thereby optimizing energy efficiency, reducing operating costs, and lowering carbon emissions. In the future, the company also aims to provide customers with regular energy analysis reports to support the formulation of more comprehensive energy management strategies, enable data-driven decision-making, and accelerate the achievement of ESG and sustainability goals. In line with the Hong Kong SAR Government's direction of promoting green transport and low-carbon city development, both parties will actively encourage enterprises to adopt new energy solutions, enhance their sustainable competitiveness, and jointly promote smart city and green economy development.

About Ricoh Hong Kong Limited

Established in 1963, Ricoh Hong Kong Limited is a trusted leader in digital services and office solutions. As a pioneer in digital transformation, Ricoh Hong Kong helps enterprises enhance workplace efficiency through five key areas of expertise: hybrid workplace, workflow automation, cloud and IT infrastructure, cybersecurity, and AI applications.

Guided by a spirit of innovation and a customer-centric philosophy, Ricoh Hong Kong brings people and technology together to help enterprises stay ahead in a rapidly evolving digital environment. Through tailored solutions that enhance productivity, agility, and collaboration, Ricoh Hong Kong empowers businesses to navigate change with confidence and move towards sustainable development and digital excellence. The company is committed to helping enterprises "focus on forward", grow with purpose, and succeed in the future of work.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ricoh.com.hk

SOURCE Ricoh (Hong Kong) Limited