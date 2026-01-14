Ricoh Named to CDP's Double A List for the Third Consecutive Year

Recognised as a leader in corporate transparency and action on climate change and water security

TOKYO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh's global leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change and water security disclosure have been recognised by CDP, an international environmental non-profit organisation, securing a place on its 2025 A list. This marks Ricoh's sixth consecutive year on CDP's Climate Change A List and its third consecutive year on the Water Security A List.

In the area of climate change, to realise a zero-carbon society, Ricoh aims to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from its own operations by 63% (Scope 1, 2) and to achieve a 40% reduction in GHG emissions in the supply chain, covering procurement, transportation and product use (Scope 3), by 2030 compared with 2015 levels. These targets have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as 1.5°C-aligned. In addition to its internal efforts, Ricoh conducts supplier briefing sessions and encourages key suppliers to set medium- to long-term GHG reduction targets. The company has also set a goal of sourcing 100% renewable electricity for its operations by 2040 and is actively introducing renewable energy sources with high additionality.

In the 2025 assessment, CDP highlighted Ricoh's improved disclosure of Scope 3 emissions and its proactive engagement in public policy, demonstrating transparency and social leadership across the value chain.

In the area of water security, Ricoh promotes the effective use of water resources to realise a circular economy. Under its water stewardship policy, the company sets targets to reduce total water withdrawals year-over-year and is working across its global operations to reduce water consumption.

In the 2025 assessment, CDP highlighted Ricoh's disclosure of water-related risks and opportunities, as well as its efforts to ensure the sustainable management of water resources.

"Since 1998, we have advanced environmental management initiatives that simultaneously pursue environmental conservation and profit generation," said Mikako Suzuki, corporate officer in charge of ESG and risk management at Ricoh Company, Ltd. "We are furthering sustainability initiatives by aligning ESG with business growth. This year's recognition reflects global acknowledgement of our efforts in decarbonisation and resource circulation. In particular, the assessment recognised our progress in Scope 3 emissions disclosure and enhanced transparency regarding water-related risks and opportunities. We will continue working with stakeholders to further accelerate initiatives that contribute to realising a sustainable society through our business activities."

In 2025, Ricoh released the Ricoh Group Sustainability Report 2025, which outlines its policies, strategies, initiatives and performance across its ESG strategy, environmental areas including climate change, resource circulation, pollution prevention and biodiversity conservation, as well as human rights. Specifically, Ricoh provides climate change and biodiversity disclosures aligned with the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and the Task Force on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (TNFD) frameworks, ensuring transparency for stakeholders.

Ricoh is committed to promoting decarbonisation and resource circulation across its entire value chain in collaboration with business partners and customers.

About CDP

CDP is a global non-profit that runs the world's only independent environmental disclosure system. In 2024, more than 24,800 companies and over 1,000 cities, states and regions disclosed environmental information through CDP's questionnaires. Financial institutions representing more than a quarter of the world's institutional assets use CDP data to help inform investment and lending decisions.

CDP Scores and A Lists https://cdp.net/en/data/scores

SOURCE Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte Ltd