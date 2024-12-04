Ricoh selected amongst the Financial Times "Best Employers Asia- Pacific 2025"

TOKYO, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh Company, Ltd. today announced its inclusion in the Financial Times' "Best Employers: Asia-Pacific 2025" list, securing the 35th position among 500 selected companies. This prestigious recognition underscores Ricoh's unwavering commitment to fostering an inclusive, innovative, and supportive workplace environment across the Asia-Pacific region. Ricoh ranked in the top 10% and 4th in the Technology Hardware and Equipment category.

Compiled by the Financial Times and data provider Statista, the ranking surveyed more than 50,000 employees working in companies throughout the Asia-Pacific, asking how much they would recommend their own employer as a place to work, and which other companies in their sector they would recommend. Evaluation criteria included employee satisfaction, workplace culture, diversity and inclusion initiatives, and opportunities for professional growth. Countries and regions in scope of this ranking are Australia, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Macau, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Ricoh's placement in the top tier reflects its dedication to creating a dynamic and engaging work environment that empowers employees to thrive and contribute meaningfully to the company's success.

"We are honoured to be recognised among the Financial Times' 'Best Employers: Asia-Pacific 2025.' This achievement reflects the collective efforts of our employees, whose dedication and innovation drive our success. At Ricoh, we believe that an empowered and inclusive workplace is the foundation of sustainable growth and innovation. This recognition motivates us to continue promoting a culture where everyone feels valued, supported, and inspired to excel," said Ricoh Asia Pacific Managing Director Kei Uesugi.

Ricoh's employee-centric initiatives include comprehensive training and development programs, flexible work arrangements, and a strong emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion. These efforts have been instrumental in attracting and retaining top talent, fostering a collaborative and innovative atmosphere, and driving the company's growth and success in the competitive Asia-Pacific market. This year, Ricoh also achieved Certification™ from Great Place To Work® in the United States.

| About Ricoh | Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support the digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimise business performance. Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organisational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2024, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,348 billion yen (approx. 15.5 billion USD). It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find 'Fulfillment through Work' by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realise a sustainable future. For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com ### © 2024 RICOH ASIA PACIFIC PTE LTD. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

