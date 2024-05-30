Ricoh's production print sustainability recognized by prestigious Pacesetter Award from Keypoint Intelligence

Consistently high rankings and commitment to achieving goals acknowledged by industry accolade

TOKYO, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh's commitment to enabling sustainable and responsible print production has achieved industry recognition, with the Buyers Lab (BLI) 2024-2025 Pacesetter Award in Production Print Sustainability from Keypoint Intelligence, a global market research firm and independent evaluator of print and smart technology hardware, software, and services. Koji Miyao, President, Ricoh Graphic Communications & Senior Corporate Officer, was presented with the accolade today by German Sacristan, Director of Keypoint Intelligence's Production Group, at drupa 2024, an international exhibition for the print and media industry.

Pacesetter Awards from Keypoint Intelligence recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets. Ricoh was recognized for its contributions to sustainability in the production printing area. Keypoint's Sacristan explained that Ricoh received the Pacesetter Award because of its consistently high rankings across a variety of factors related to production sustainability. Important was the fact that Ricoh's corporate responsibility involves collaboration with international environmental standards organizations and educational programs, supported by a large dedicated inhouse team focused on driving sustainability operations and leadership actions.

Also achieving recognition was Ricoh's strong commitment to sustainability on the product side, with its focus on reducing environmental impact through recyclable production products, service parts, supplies, and packaging. Keypoint Intelligence also acknowledged Ricoh's steady and consistent company vision toward environmental goals such as achieving net zero carbon emissions and its continuous refinement of its sustainability objectives.

Ricoh has a long history of incorporating sustainability into operational strategies. In 1994 Ricoh established the Comet Circle™ to contribute to the development of a sustainable society. Today, it is working towards net zero emissions by 2050. By 2030 it is aiming for 50% of electricity usage to come from renewable sources and by 2040, for the use of 100% renewable electricity at all major sites. Water conservation and reducing the use of hazardous materials is a focus across manufacturing sites, too, while Ricoh's printer remanufacturing service continues to use fewer resources, energy, and raw materials.

These initiatives, and others, are why Ricoh recently received a Gold rating from EcoVadis, placing Ricoh among the top 5% of companies assessed, consecutively being recognized since 2014. Ricoh was also named for the fourth consecutive time, as one of the Supplier Engagement Leaders by CDP, a non-profit organization that runs the leading global disclosure system for environmental impacts.

Koji Miyao says: "Ricoh has been committed to developing sustainable and responsible practices in the graphic arts industry for decades. We are delighted that our unwavering commitment and dedication has received such prestigious industry recognition. We look forward to continuing the great progress we are making, hitting our targets, and in turn supporting our clients as they develop their own sustainable, efficient, and successful operational environments."

For more information visit https://www.ricoh-europe.com/news-events/events/drupa-2024/ .

Related Information

Ricoh awarded EcoVadis Gold Rating for sustainability performance

https://www.ricoh.com/info/2024/0405_1

https://www.ricoh.com/info/2024/0405_1 Ricoh recognized as a CDP Supplier Engagement Leader for the fourth consecutive year

https://www.ricoh.com/info/2024/0315_1

https://www.ricoh.com/info/2024/0315_1 Ricoh advances zero greenhouse gas emissions Scope 1 and 2 to 2040 and strengthens Scope 3 reduction measures

https://www.ricoh.com/release/2024/0318_1

About Keypoint Intelligence

For over 60 years, clients in the digital imaging industry have relied on Keypoint Intelligence for independent hands-on testing, lab data, and extensive market research to drive their product and sales success. Keypoint Intelligence has been recognized as the industry's most trusted resource for unbiased information, analysis, and awards due to decades of analyst experience. Customers have harnessed this mission-critical knowledge for strategic decision-making, daily sales enablement, and operational excellence to improve business goals and increase bottom lines. With a central focus on clients, Keypoint Intelligence continues to evolve as the industry changes by expanding offerings and updating methods, while intimately understanding and serving manufacturers', channels', and their customers' transformation in the digital printing and imaging sector.

About BLI Pacesetter Awards

Based on exhaustive questionnaires, in-depth interviews, and a proprietary rating scale, Buyers Lab Pacesetter Awards from Keypoint Intelligence recognize those document imaging OEMs that have shown market leadership in a variety of categories, including technologies, services, and key vertical markets.

About Ricoh

Ricoh is a leading provider of integrated digital services and print and imaging solutions designed to support the digital transformation of workplaces, workspaces and optimise business performance.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh's global operation reaches customers in approximately 200 countries and regions, supported by cultivated knowledge, technologies, and organisational capabilities nurtured over its 85-year history. In the financial year ended March 2024, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,348 billion yen (approx. 15.5 billion USD).

It is Ricoh's mission and vision to empower individuals to find 'Fulfillment through Work' by understanding and transforming how people work so we can unleash their potential and creativity to realise a sustainable future.

For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

CONTACT: James Loginov, [email protected]

SOURCE Ricoh Asia Pacific Pte Ltd